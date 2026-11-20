MADRID: Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez acknowledged making “mistakes” as he faced off with his main conservative rival in a key debate on Thursday before an election next week that could leave the far right on the cusp of power.

The pair clashed over the economy, housing, immigration, corruption, foreign policy, as well as policies toward women, repeatedly interrupting each other during the live televised showdown.

“My government has not been perfect, I have made mistakes. But I am also fully aware that we have always governed in the right direction,” Sanchez said at the outset.

Pointing to economic growth and employment figures, he argued Spain was in better shape than when he took power in 2018, a claim rejected by the leader of the mainstream right-wing Popular Party (PP), Alberto Nunez Feijoo.

“Having a job does not guarantee you can make ends meet. Having a job does not guarantee you can afford a home either. You have crushed the middle class,” he told Sanchez.

“The Spanish economy is posting growth figures, but many families are still having to perform financial gymnastics to make ends meet.”

Feijoo rattled off what he called the government’s failures, including soaring prices, high taxes and a housing crisis.

Graft cases

A darling of the international left for his clashes with US President Donald Trump and Israel, Sanchez has become a polarizing figure in Spain following eight years in power.

His Socialists trail in most polls to the PP, which is predicted to win the most seats on November 29 but without securing a majority.

That scenario could hand a decisive role to the ascendant far-right party Vox, the third-largest force in parliament which has already governed with the PP at the regional level.

Further complicating the situation for Sanchez is the weakness of other leftist parties whose support proved crucial to keep him in power after the last general election in 2023.

The PP won more seats in that vote, but Sanchez unexpectedly cut the gap in polling and stayed in power after cobbling together a motley alliance with left-wing and regional separatist parties.

Sanchez, who has made escaping seemingly hopeless positions a hallmark of his career, believes he can defy the predictions again.

He has sought to capitalize on anger over Spain’s housing crisis, which brought forward an election originally due in 2027 after the right voted down the government’s measures for tenants.

But Feijoo accused Sanchez of not doing enough to avoid the housing crunch and brought up corruption scandals that have affected his relatives and senior Socialists.

He also blamed Sanchez’s government for two high-speed train collisions this year that together killed 115 people.

“Spain deserves a respectable prime minister, and (Pedro Sanchez) is not one,” Feijoo said.

‘Problem for Europe’

Sanchez warned a PP-Vox coalition would roll back hard-won social rights and economic gains.

“We can do even better, because we will deliver greater social justice, better public services and greater prosperity,” Sanchez said.

He also defended his government’s more liberal approach to immigration, bucking a broader European trend toward tougher migration controls and stricter asylum policies.

In April, Spain approved a plan to grant legal status to hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants already living in the country, provided they meet residency and other requirements.

“You are a problem for Europe when it comes to immigration,” his rival retorted, recalling the migrant rush into the Spanish city of Ceuta on the northern coast of Africa in July.

The debate was the campaign’s only head-to-head encounter between the two main contenders.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal, who could take the far right into power for the first time since the end of General Francisco Franco’s dictatorship in 1975, has dismissed the match-up.

“I don’t know what they will debate tonight. I am the one who is missing for there to be a real difference of opinions,” he said earlier.