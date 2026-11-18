GENEVA: Two potential vaccines against the deadly Ebola strain gripping the Democratic Republic of Congo are set to enter trials in the outbreak’s epicenter next week, the WHO announced Tuesday.



There are currently no vaccines or treatments for the less common Bundibugyo species of Ebola behind the explosive outbreak declared in May, triggering an international public health emergency.



A total of 5,568 deaths out of 11,376 cases have been confirmed in the vast central African country’s worst-ever Ebola outbreak, according to the World Health Organization.



“We expect two candidate vaccines developed specifically for Bundibugyo virus to begin testing as early as next week,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference at the UN health agency’s headquarters in Geneva.



The so-called Tumaini trial in the DRC is a single framework that can test the safety, efficacy and ability to trigger an immune response of multiple vaccines.



The trial uses ring vaccination: immunizing contacts deemed to be at high risk of infection.



Ervebo, a vaccine already approved for use against the more common Zaire strain of Ebola, kicked off the Tumaini trial on October 23, at the full-scale Phase 3 level, to determine if it also offers any protection against Bundibugyo.

- Different vaccine types -

The trial will now also incorporate the two Bundibugyo-specific candidate vaccines, which have both gone through earlier-stage, smaller-scale Phase 1 clinical trials.



One is a ChAdOx1 adenoviral vector jab developed by the University of Oxford; the other, mRNA-1469, was developed by the US-based Moderna group using the mRNA technology made famous during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Meg Doherty, head of the WHO’s science for health department, said Phase 2 clinical trials with the candidate vaccines are scheduled to begin on November 26 or 27 in Bunia, the capital of the DRC’s northeastern Ituri province at the epicenter of the outbreak.



If the safety and immune response data from the Phase 2 trial pass the next stage of review, the candidate jabs can move forward to a full-scale Phase 3 trial.

- Children paying ‘terrible price’ -

Doherty said that more than 140 people were enrolled in the Tumaini trial, with thousands of contacts ultimately expected to sign up.



The trial will also eventually expand beyond the current single site in Bunia.



Ebola, which spreads through contact with bodily fluids and causes a haemorrhagic fever, has killed more than 15,000 people in Africa over the past 50 years.



Tedros said 400 to 500 new cases were still being reported every week, with two-thirds of confirmed deaths still taking place outside Ebola treatment centers.



“Children are paying a terrible price. They account for more than a quarter of confirmed cases and one third of deaths,” he added.