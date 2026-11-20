MELBOURNE: Australian police on Friday arrested a man in the greater Sydney area on charges of researching how to build a car bomb and downloading violent material inspired by the Daesh group.

Police stressed they found no evidence of a link to the upcoming first anniversary of an IS-inspired attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. Two gunmen opened fire on a Dec. 14 Hanukkah celebration, leaving 15 people dead and 40 wounded.

Nowroz Rayed Amin, 35, from Ingleburn on Sydney’s southwestern outskirts, was charged with collecting documents likely to facilitate terrorist acts and possessing violent extremist material obtained online, Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Hilda Sirec said.

“It will be alleged in court that the man was researching how to build a vehicle-borne, improvised explosive device, which we allege, for use in a potential terrorist act,” Sirec told reporters.

Amin appeared in the Campbelltown Local Court later Friday on the two charges, which carry a potential combined maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Amin did not enter pleas or apply for release on bail. He was remanded in custody to appear in court on Thursday next week, court documents show.

Police say arrest not prompted by an imminent threat

Investigators decided to make the arrest Friday because there was sufficient evidence and not because of any imminent threat to the community, according to Sirec, who said police suspected he had acted alone.

“I want to stress this point because we acknowledge we are just weeks away from the first anniversary of the Bondi Beach attack,” Sirec said. “There is no information to suggest that this alleged offending is connected to the anniversary of that attack. However, we know the fear that this will cause.”

The attack at Bondi Beach was Australia’s worst mass shooting since 1996.

Police killed one gunman, Sajid Akram, at the scene. His son, Naveed Akram, was wounded and faces trial next year on 78 charges including 15 counts of murder, 43 of attempted murder and one of committing a terrorist act. Akram has yet to enter any plea.

Police executed 10 search warrants in the greater Sydney area Friday and made three arrests.

As well as Amin, police arrested a 33-year-old man for weapons offenses and a 34-year-old man for hindering police, Sirec said.