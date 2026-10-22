TAIPEI: A powerful typhoon headed toward Taiwan on Thursday, triggering the cancelation of dozens of flights and prompting warnings for locals to prepare for heavy rain, strong winds and giant waves.

Typhoon Champi is expected to sweep past Taiwan’s northeast coast on Friday and Saturday as it moves toward China and Japan, Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

Champi is packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 213 kilometers (132 miles) per hour, according to the latest update from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

It was previously classed as a super typhoon, with reported maximum sustained wind speeds of nearly 300 kph, but it has since weakened.

“Everyone is urged to remain vigilant and be prepared for the strong winds and heavy rains brought by the typhoon,” Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said in a Facebook post.

Champi is the latest in a busy Pacific storm season turbo-charged by the El Nino weather phenomenon that has caused unprecedented warming in the equatorial Pacific.

The storm is expected to dump up to 900 millimeters (35 inches) of rain in the mountainous regions of northern and northeastern Taiwan from Thursday to Saturday, and whip up waves more than six meters (20 foot) tall.

More than 23,000 military personnel are on standby to help with rescue efforts. Over 150 domestic and international flights were canceled for Thursday ahead of the storm.

“Typhoon Champi is expected to have its most significant impact starting all day tomorrow through the first half of Saturday,” CWA forecaster Jason Cheng told AFP.

“Currently, the typhoon has a storm radius of 320 kilometers... Compared to the previous Typhoon Bavi, Champi’s storm area is not as vast,” Cheng said.

Millions of people in eastern China also braced for torrential downpours and flash flooding in the coming days.

China’s Ministry of Water Resources initiated a level four emergency response on Thursday for flooding in Shanghai and the coastal provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Fujian.

Level four is the lowest in China’s emergency response hierarchy.

The ministry warned that Champi could bring “a period of significant rainfall” from Friday to Sunday, with “heavy to torrential downpours” expected in some areas, including “most of Shanghai and eastern Zhejiang.”

Japan’s two major airlines canceled more than 110 flights from Thursday to Saturday.

The United Nations said Wednesday that the El Nino gripping the planet is heading off the charts, and that countries should take urgent action to prepare for the worst.

El Nino is expected to peak in December, but the human impact is set to last into 2027 and beyond.

The warming phase of a natural climate cycle, El Nino temporarily raises sea temperatures in the tropical Pacific, triggering changes in weather that can increase the risk of drought and flooding, and exacerbate man-made global warming.