JOHANNESBURG: Global aid cuts threaten the target for Zimbabwe to be free by 2030 of mines planted during the 1970s liberation war, with only four percent of land remaining to be cleared, a demining charity said Thursday.

The previous Rhodesian government laid belts of mines along the borders with Mozambique and Zambia during the war to prevent fighters from entering the country.

“Just four percent of land remains contaminated,” the HALO Trust said in a statement.

The leading demining charity operating in Zimbabwe and the largest in the world said it had destroyed 250,000 land mines in the southern African country since 2013.

“Drones, state-of-the-art detectors and mini excavators are helping HALO clear faster and more safely,” it said.

However, “sweeping global aid cuts... threaten Zimbabwe’s aim to achieve mine-free status by 2030,” it said, estimating it would take $6.5 million in donations to meet the target.

Many demining programs in Zimbabwe were significantly affected by the reduction of US funding in early 2025. The cuts led the APOPO non-profit group, which used rats and dogs to detect mines, to withdraw from the country.

Mines had killed or injured more than 1,500 people and 120,000 cattle since Zimbabwe achieved independence in 1980, said HALO.

While human casualties were now rare, livestock was still being killed by mines every month, HALO representative Nokutenda Masiyanize told AFP.

“Most of the land that is cleared is used for farming... so food security increases when clearance happens,” she said.

In southern Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe and Zambia are the main countries still affected by land mines and explosives left over from conflict, HALO said.

Angola — where a 27-year civil war ended in 2002 — is one of the most heavily mined countries globally, it said.

Since beginning operations in Angola in 1994, HALO had cleared more than 123,000 land mines and 1,000 minefields.

Mozambique was officially declared land mine-free in September 2015. HALO said its teams cleared more than 171,000 land mines there between 1993 and 2015, destroying roughly 80 percent of all land mines in the country.