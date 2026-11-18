WASHINGTON: Threats from Iran to Americans inside and outside the United States have increased substantially, ​Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told lawmakers on Wednesday.

“We remain committed to detecting, deterring, and combating the Iranian lethal plotting outside the United States and inside the United States,” Clayton said at a House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee hearing.

“These threats have substantially increased. Our women and men abroad, ‌our women ‌and men here in the ​United ‌States, ⁠are under ​greater threat.”

Iran ⁠has warned that it would attack American forces and regional allies in retaliation for US strikes on the country, which continue more than eight months after the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran in February.

In a memo seen last month ⁠by Reuters, Clayton said Iran has ramped ‌up efforts to target ‌US personnel, and lethal plots ​by Tehran against American ‌citizens have reached “advanced stages.”

A CNN report this week cited ‌US intelligence assessments on the possibility that Iran may be planning an attack involving a dirty bomb in Washington.

Asked about the report during Wednesday’s hearing, Clayton said he would ‌not discuss any specific matters but acknowledged such threats were not new.

“There are ⁠a suite ⁠of threats that are that we refer to as, you know, civilian mass destruction threats or whatever you want, and they have been around for a long time,” Clayton said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday he did not think there was any imminent threat to the US capital, when asked about the report during a trip to Asia with President Donald Trump.

Trump ​said on Tuesday the ​US was taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be planning an attack.