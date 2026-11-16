WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is pressing for $50 billion to address an aging air traffic control system after problems with routers apparently led to a rare nationwide grounding of all planes, but Democrats are demanding answers about how the administration has spent billions it’s already been given and why its funding request has soared.

The growing rift over how to address the Federal Aviation Administration’s vulnerabilities comes as passengers across the country are struggling to get to where they need to go after thousands of flights were grounded Friday, and investigators are still trying to figure out what went wrong.

President Donald Trump, who hadn’t spoken publicly or commented on the flight grounding, finally weighed in Sunday with comments on social media blasting his Democratic predecessor and calling for more money to pay for improvements to the system.

The finger-pointing and blame-shifting between the Republican administration and Democrats in Congress underscored the political division that could only grow wider when Democrats take control in January and scrutiny of the Trump administration accelerates, even on a matter that impacts all travelers.

During appearances on Sunday morning talk shows, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy detailed what is known — and still unclear — about the problems that led up to his decision Friday to ground the planes, as he also pushed Congress for billions more to upgrade a system he said had been neglected for decades.

Duffy details what happened

In a post on X, Duffy said the problem began when a federal contractor was replacing a section of old copper wire with new fiber wire, causing the system to overload.

After the wire was replaced at the site in El Dorado, Arkansas, and the router was turned on, a problem then cropped up at a facility in Amarillo, Texas, cascading into the ground stop.

The FAA said in a statement that “excessive data” was flooding the system “at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds.” That deluge created instability with “aircraft communications and radar feeds,” the agency said. The contractor blocked the two locations in Arkansas and Texas, and the agency said that stabilized the network.

Duffy said billions are needed to build a “brand new architecture” for the network and said companies — including AT&T, Verizon and Lumen — are ready to deploy it “tomorrow” if the money is there.

A traveler waits in line at John F. Kennedy International Airport on November 14, 2026 in New York Flight cancellations and delays continue into the weekend after an FAA nationwide groundstop on Friday caused disruptions at airports across the country. (Getty Images via AFP)

Aging air traffic control system has been a problem for years

The need to upgrade the nation’s air transportation system is an effort that Congress has dedicated significant sums to in recent years.

Under President Joe Biden, Congress approved a massive infrastructure bill that included $25 billion over five years for airport and air traffic control infrastructure improvements. Much of that money went to airports for such things as new runways and taxiways, and new and refurbished terminals.

Under Trump, a Republican-led Congress approved $12.5 billion in 2025 to modernize the FAA’s air traffic system.

The administration said the money would provide critical updates to outdated radar systems and traffic control centers, some dating back to the 1960s. Republicans used the same bill to allocate $170 billion for Trump’s immigration crackdown, for more border security and immigration enforcement.

In a hearing on Sept. 15, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said with the money Congress provided, “we are executing on the most ambitious modernization and delivering it in record time.”

The FAA upgrade has two phases. The first, funded by the $12.5 billion, is supposed to be completed by December 2028. A second phase involves developing new systems to track aircraft and optimize traffic. Bedford told lawmakers in September that the second phase will cost at least an additional $10 billion.

Separately, Sen. Eric Schmitt, a Missouri Republican, in September introduced a bill that builds on the $12.5 billion Congress approved last year and calls for about $30 billion more in new investments in the nation’s air transportation system. Duffy has also pushed for that funding.

Schmitt’s bill would include the $10 billion Bedford said is needed for the second phase. On top of that it includes money to modernize up to three medium hub airports and to make various airport improvements around the country, from new air traffic control towers to new terminals.

Then on Friday Duffy said he wants $50 billion, but he hasn’t detailed what it’s for. He said Saturday that he’ll be sending a detailed request to legislators on Monday.

Democrats question rising costs and why money hasn’t been spent

Congressional Democrats say they also want to upgrade the country’s aging air traffic control system. But they are questioning the price tag.

Democrats on the House Transportation Committee said most of the money appropriated last year remains unspent.

“Explain to Congress, again, why they need more money?” Rep. Rick Larsen, the ranking Democrat on the committee, and Rep. André Carson, the top Democrat on a subcommittee with jurisdiction over aviation issues, said in a statement.

Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee are asking the same question. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the panel, said Congress has shown it’s willing to invest in modernizing the FAA.

“But we need a competent partner at the Department of Transportation to carry this out in a sustainable, transparent manner. Right now, it is clear that we lack such a partner,” DeLauro said.

Duffy said Sunday the money appropriated last year by Congress will be spent by the end of 2028. He also said his agency was restricted by Congress in how it could be spent and that didn’t include spending on the FAA’s telecommunications infrastructure.

Trump conspicuously quiet for 2 days

Trump had not commented publicly or on social media after the ground stop was ordered Friday afternoon, although he was active on social media about unrelated matters.

Sunday morning, he weighed in with a post on Truth Social, saying his administration has begun upgrading the air traffic control system but it should not be done in “drips and drabs.”

“If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently,” Trump wrote. “It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World. Much of our current air control system is 50 years old — RIDICULOUS!”

Duffy said Trump has been “fully engaged” on the ground stop.

Travel should return to normal by Monday

As for the traveling public, Duffy said that “as we look to the end of the day and into tomorrow, we should be running at full capacity.”

Duffy said the administration feels “pretty good” that the breakdown did not result from a hacking event. He said various intelligence agencies have said they were not finding the “chatter or the footprints that we would normally see if this was a cyberattack.”

Duffy appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” CNN’s “State of the Union,” “Fox News Sunday,” NBC’s “Meet the Press” and ABC’s “This Week.”