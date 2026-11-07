WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and NASA ​on Friday touted plans for a new space and aeronautics industry conference in the United States intended to surpass major air shows in other countries.

The ‌event, called ‌CapeWeek and ​slated ‌to ⁠be ​held at ⁠Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will start in two years, Trump said in a speech. CapeWeek’s inception was billed as an alternative ⁠to similar gatherings abroad, and ‌comes ‌after the White ​House in September ‌urged space companies to ‌avoid attending a high-profile global space summit that month in Paris organized by French President Emmanuel ‌Macron.

The new US show is aimed at promoting ⁠American ⁠power in space and aeronautics and attracting global business. It would add to a busy lineup of global aviation industry conferences that include massive shows in Paris, Farnborough, England, and Dubai, which attract thousands of ​executives, government officials ​and engineers.