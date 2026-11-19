WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday he was too busy during his Asia tour to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he had suggested, adding they will confer at some point, NBC News reported.

“The relationship is there, but we didn’t meet,” Trump said, according to NBC News reporter Gabe Gutierrez, who said he spoke with Trump as they were flying back to Washington from Asia.

Trump this week attended an ASEAN regional summit in the Philippines, then a high-stakes meeting in China with its leader Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

“There was too many meetings,” Trump said, according to Gutierrez. “It wouldn’t have worked out.”

Trump added: “We’ll have that meeting at some point.”

Trump met with Kim three times during his first term in the White House.

He had raised the possibility of another bilateral with the North Korean leader as he flew to Asia this week.

Kim and Trump’s previous summits sought to curb Pyongyang’s nuclear program but yielded no concrete deal.

Despite years of UN sanctions, North Korea has pressed ahead, enshrining its nuclear status in law and declaring its arsenal permanent and irreversible.