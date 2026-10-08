WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, who has said he wants the term “super intelligence” to replace artificial intelligence, said on Thursday that anyone who does not heed his wishes will be treated as “THE ENEMY,” without saying what the consequences would be.

“The White House considers anyone that uses the term, ‘Artificial Intelligence,’ as opposed to the highly accepted new and more accurate term, ‘Super Intelligence,’ THE ENEMY!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network.