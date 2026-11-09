WEST PALM BEACH: President ​Donald Trump on Sunday said he was “only kidding” when he suggested UFC CEO Dana White could become his next White House press secretary, after a social media post a day earlier stirred speculation about recruiting his feisty ally and signaled a combative approach ‌to dealing ‌with Democrats as ​they ‌prepare ⁠to take control ​of Congress.

Trump ⁠said White, a prominent supporter, “loves the idea” of taking the job but insisted he had not been serious about the prospect, describing the suggestion as “just a little fun.”

“I will tell you, I was only ⁠kidding,” Trump told reporters, explaining that ‌he had posted ‌photographs of prominent UFC fighters as ​potential assistants to ‌White as part of the joke.

In Saturday’s ‌post, Trump described White as a “violent Fighter and Warrior” and suggested he bring several current or former UFC champions to serve as assistants, saying ‌they were needed to “defend us against the Lunatic Left.”

Trump said White would ⁠visit ⁠him at the White House on Monday, but added that the meeting was planned for other reasons.

White, who has led the Ultimate Fighting Championship for more than two decades, has been a close Trump ally and helped mobilize support for his 2024 presidential campaign.

He has also appeared alongside Trump at several political events and helped bring ​UFC fights to ​the White House lawn this year.