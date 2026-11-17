DUBAI: President Donald Trump said Tuesday that US authorities take “very seriously“ any possible threat to Washington, after reports of Iran preparing a so-called dirty bomb plot.

“They will pay a price the likes of which no other country has ever paid before,“ Trump said, referring to Iran. "We take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy.“

Iran slammed as "fabricated" reports that Tehran was preparing a dirty bomb plot.

"Those who initiated the aggression against Iran are now seeking to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs by manufacturing and disseminating baseless allegations, including the recent claims published by The New York Times and the fabricated media narrative surrounding an alleged 'dirty bomb' propagated by CNN," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on X.

The CNN reported, citing seven US officials, that new US intelligence suggests Iran is exploring plans to target senior officials in US Trump’s administration with a so-called dirty bomb or chemical attack in Washington.

The plans appear intended to give Tehran options rather than signal an imminent attack. But the intelligence identifies specific locations and potential targets, prompting US authorities to strengthen contingency plans, CNN reported.

US officials see the intelligence as evidence of Iran’s willingness to escalate amid continued US military strikes and an economic blockade that senior administration officials have described as devastating.

There is no evidence that Tehran has decided to proceed with an attack, and officials remain divided over whether Iran has the personnel to carry one out.

“Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,“ one source told CNN.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said the administration was monitoring potential threats but stressed that “there are no credible threats to the homeland” at this time.