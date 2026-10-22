- They were attempting to climb Gangapurna West, which stands at 7,140 meters
- Rescue efforts by helicopters have found no signs of the climbers
Katmandu: Two Japanese climbers have been missing since October 15 on a Himalayan peak, Mukti Ram Khanal, chief district officer of the Manang district in north Nepal, said on Thursday.
The climbers were attempting Gangapurna West peak, which is 7,140 meters (23,425 ft) high and is located in Manang.
Helicopter rescuers have found no sign of the pair apart from what appeared to be their bag near the summit.
The climbers were at about 7,100 meters (23,293 ft) when officials last had contact with them a week ago.
Authorities are discussing whether to conduct another rescue operation on Friday.