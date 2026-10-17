MANILA: The UAE has started construction work on the development of a 60-home village in southern Philippines, following a launching ceremony led by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Qasimi, the deputy ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan visited the province of Zamboanga del Sur on the island of Mindanao earlier this week for the stone-laying ceremony of the project, which is a humanitarian initiative of the Al-Reeh Al-Mursala program of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

Each home in the planned village will have two bedrooms and a living room, according to a statement issued by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

The bureau said: “The village will also feature an artesian well to ensure a sustainable supply of clean water for residents, as well as a vocational center that will enhance their skills and enable them to develop their capabilities, empowering them to become productive individuals whose work benefits the community and provides residents with a sustainable source of income.”

Zamboanga del Sur’s poverty rate stood at 15.5 percent in 2025, well above the national poverty rate at 9.7 percent, according to data published by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

As part of his visit to the Philippines, Sheikh Dr. Sultan inaugurated an orphanage, a Qur’an and Arabic Learning Center, and a health clinic in the town of Dinas. He also handed over aid comprising medical equipment and supplies to the local authorities.

The initiatives are expected to improve “the welfare of local communities, particularly Muslim children and families who will benefit from educational, residential, and healthcare support,” the Zamboanga del Sur provincial government said in a statement.

In the predominantly Catholic Philippines, Muslims make up around 10 percent of the country’s nearly 120 million people. Most live in the southern regions of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan’s visit marked “a significant milestone for Dinas and Zamboanga del Sur, reflecting the shared commitment of local leaders and humanitarian partners to advancing education, healthcare, and community welfare through collaboration between the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates,” the provincial government added.