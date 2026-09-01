LONDON: Britain experienced its hottest summer on record for the second year in a row, the UK’s national weather agency announced Tuesday, after weeks of successive heatwaves and drought conditions.

The UK measured an average temperature of 16.5C between June and August, breaking the previous record of 16.1C set in 2025, the Met Office said, adding that the sweltering temperatures were made far “more likely due to human-induced climate change.”