LONDON: Downing Street has played down photos published in a Sunday newspaper that appeared to show one of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s aides using AI to prepare a speech.

The Mail on Sunday posted the snap of the aide, glass of prosecco in hand, using ChatGPT to rework a speech of the Labour leader while on board a train.

The images were said to have been taken on Friday by a fellow passenger before Burnham gave a speech to the Welsh Labour party conference in Cardiff.

A Downing Street spokesperson insisted on Sunday: “The PM writes most of his own speeches.

“An aide sought feedback on a speech draft that had already been written,” they were quoted as saying by the domestic Press Association news agency.

The newspaper said the aide used the AI app to ask how to make the speech more “emotive.” PA said the suggestions from ChatGPT did not make it into the final speech.