LONDON: London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed Saturday it had received a letter in 2019 about a “number of claims” relating to the father of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.

The force said it passed on the information to the royal couple but did not share it with other law enforcement agencies.

Meghan said on Friday that she was “deeply distressed” by accusations that her father Thomas Markle had possessed images of child abuse, adding she had blocked contact between him and her children over previous “troubling and disturbing” allegations.

The Sun and Daily Mail newspapers reported that images had allegedly been found among Markle’s belongings at his former home in the Philippines. He denies all the claims.

Meghan, 45, also revealed that in 2018 she had seen a letter sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection making similar accusations.

The Met said in a statement that it had in January 2019 “received a letter containing a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom.”

“The letter was reviewed and a decision was made that it should be passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness,” said a spokesperson, using Harry and Meghan’s official titles.

In her comments Friday, Meghan said she “was given assurances” that the allegations against her father “were being investigated.”

However, a source close to the matter said police were not investigating the matter.

The police statement said that “the details of the allegations in the letter were not shared with other law enforcement agencies.”

It added that the force was reviewing its handling of the matter, including whether it should call in the police watchdog.

Thomas Markle, who is now reportedly in a rehab center in Florida, told the Daily Mail the allegations against him were “sick lies.”

Authorities in the Philippines are investigating the allegations, according to UK media.

In the United States, an FBI spokesperson said it was “aware of the allegations and will provide support, as appropriate, to the Philippine authorities.”

Harry, the second son of King Charles III and estranged brother of heir to the throne Prince William, married the American Meghan, a former actress, at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The couple left Britain and quit royal duties in 2020 but made an unexpected return with their two children to live in the United Kingdom in August.