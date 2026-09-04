KYIV: Ukraine has proposed observing a ceasefire with Russia while US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visit Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.

“There will be no airstrikes on our part, and Russia must reciprocally ensure a ceasefire — without its own airstrikes — for the duration needed to conduct these talks,” Zelensky said in his evening address.

I just held a meeting with the team engaged in negotiations with the envoys of the U.S. President. We are in communication with them virtually 24/7 and are now preparing for meetings. Tentative dates have been set. We expect to see the U.S. President’s envoys here in Kyiv. They… pic.twitter.com/29Y2yldDz7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 3, 2026

US President Donald Trump earlier said that he was sending Kushner and Witkoff to Moscow and Kyiv with a plan to end the four-year-old Ukraine war.

It will be the first time that Trump’s son-in-law Kushner and businessman friend Witkoff have visited war-torn Kyiv since Trump returned to office last year with a vow to solve the conflict.

Both US envoys have previously visited Moscow, leading to accusations that they have taken Russia’s side in negotiations.

“They’re bringing with them a proposal to end the war,” Trump told reporters when asked about the trip.

Trump would not say whether the plan involved Ukraine ceding territory as he has previously suggested but added: “We have an idea for peace.”

“I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators. They’ve done a great job, and we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done. And there may be a good chance that we’ll do it,” he said.

The US leader blamed the war that began with Russia invading Ukraine in February 2022 on a “personality problem” between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

A senior Ukrainian official told AFP the Kushner and Witkoff would visit Kyiv on Sunday. The Kremlin declined to comment on the matter.

The two men have also been involved in negotiations for ceasefires in Gaza and Iran.

Trump meanwhile played down Germany’s move earlier this week to blame Russia for an attempted drone attack on an airport.

“I speak to him. I know him very well. Putin’s not looking to attack NATO territory,” Trump said in the Oval Office when an AFP reporter asked him about the German allegation.

Trump has long been skeptical about maintaining support for Ukraine and had a televised row with Zelensky in the Oval Office in February 2025. With Putin, he has veered between friendliness and frustration.

The US leader said on Thursday that he would ask Europeans to repay the American aid provided to Ukraine under the administration of his predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump has long demanded that Europeans shoulder more of the cost of Western support for Ukraine.