WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he hoped for a positive outcome from US envoy Steve Witkoff’s meeting in Russia on Wednesday and that he supports talks between the leaders of Kyiv, Washington and Moscow.

Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News that his ⁠talks with Witkoff in ⁠Oslo a day earlier were productive and that Ukraine was ready for diplomacy. He thanked the US for restoring intelligence sharing and said he ⁠hoped the limitations on Starlink and Starshield satellite services were lifted soon.

We continue coordinating with @jonasgahrstore on our next steps toward a just peace. We held another meeting in Oslo this morning. A lot depends on whether the American side manages to hear something new from Russia today – about peace, not about continuing the war. I thank all of Norway and Jonas personally for leadership in supporting Ukraine – in defense, the economy, and diplomacy. We feel this support every day. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 21, 2026

“I hope that ... in--I don’t know some hours--we will have some result, God bless, positive,” he said.

Zelensky said it was important to have a freeze in the fighting and move to ⁠diplomacy ⁠and toward agreement that includes security guarantees, praising Trump’s call for ceasefires.

“It’s important to negotiate trilaterally” with him, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelensky told Fox’s “Fox & Friends” program, adding that it would be better if European countries could also be included.