BELGRADE: A university lecturer from Serbia’s student-led movement became Parliament speaker on Thursday as last month’s election winners moved to govern after toppling long-ruling strongman Aleksandar Vucic and his party.

Aleksandar Cupic got the support of 140 lawmakers in the 250-member assembly, to 97 for a candidate from Vucic’s party. The vote reflected the Students List group’s comfortable majority over the Serbian Progressive Party, which had ruled virtually unchallenged for 14 years.

Cupic and the other new student-backed lawmakers are mostly teachers, professors and experts with established careers but little or no political experience. Their entry into Parliament marks the first time in Serbia that a grassroots protest movement has won the majority needed to form a government.

“I have been given a huge honor, obligation and responsibility,” Cupic said. He promised to restore Parliament’s dignity and “dialogue and tolerance” among the lawmakers. “I pledge to be strict and just in this position, as I always have been in life.”

As speaker, Cupic also will serve as Serbia’s acting president, which by law should be a mostly ceremonial position. Vucic resigned the presidency in September when he decided to run for prime minister. Cupic is expected to schedule soon an early presidential election, which must be held by the end of the year.

Cupic, who was born in 1978, teaches at Belgrade’s Faculty of Transport and Traffic Engineering and lives on an organic fruit and vegetable farm with his wife and six children.

He became known during the protests when he let students spend nights in their greenhouse while they marched into Vucic’s past strongholds in remote parts of Serbia. And he gained popularity during the pre-election campaign by singing “the dawn is coming, Serbia is awakening” in what became a campaign anthem.

The Oct. 25 parliamentary election marked a major shift for Serbia, where Vucic and his party had controlled all levels of power and were accused of stifling democratic freedoms while allowing crime and corruption to flourish. Vucic has denied the accusations.

The European Union’s Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos congratulated Cupic on X, saying that the new Parliament has “a central role in delivering on the strong mandate given by Serbian citizens.”

“We look forward to working with you and the Parliament of Serbia to strengthen the rule of law, media freedom and democratic institutions,” Kos said.

Serbia is a candidate for EU membership, but its bid stalled under Vucic because of democratic backsliding and close ties with Russia.

The students’ election victory came after they led anti-corruption protests for two years, sparked by a canopy collapse at a train station that killed 16 people in November 2024. Many blamed the disaster on rampant corruption in construction projects.

Cupic’s election as Parliament speaker followed days of heated debate as Vucic accused his opponents of attacking and pressuring him and his party, though they still control the government administration and other state institutions.

A new government must be voted into office within 90 days of Parliament’s first session. The student movement is deliberately leaderless, and they have not revealed their choice for the future prime minister.

Meanwhile, Vucic has accused the students of “revolutionary terror” in his daily appearances in loyal media outlets and social networks, following a surge in postelection arrests that included officials, police officers and a private bank owner who allegedly tried to siphon money from accounts used by millions of Serbians to pay their electricity bills and parking fees.