The US government approved applications by Nvidia and AMD to export advanced artificial intelligence chips to several Chinese companies, including some the Pentagon believed had links to the People’s Liberation Army, according to newly released documents reported by the Financial Times.

The previously confidential records, released on Thursday by the Republican-led House Foreign Affairs Committee, show that US companies sought approval over a six-month period from December to ship more than 3.4 million chips to Chinese groups, including Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and BYD.

The Bureau of Industry and Security approved the export, re-export or transfer of 879,868 chips.

Nvidia’s license applications identified two companies as potential recipients of chips for use in Chinese data centers that US officials believed were fronts for smuggling, committee chairman Brian Mast said during a hearing to approve the release of the records. He described both as fake companies and said the Bureau of Industry and Security had approved sales to them.

The document release comes as lawmakers push for tighter export controls. The Department of Commerce, which oversees the Bureau of Industry and Security, has faced criticism from both Republicans and Democrats over its handling of Nvidia’s advanced chip sales to China.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee, while Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is expected to be interviewed behind closed doors by Congress next month.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to requests for comment. AMD said it complied with applicable US export control laws and regulations and maintained rigorous compliance procedures across its global operations.

AMD, which dominates the AI chip market alongside Nvidia, has also faced scrutiny over its links to China. Its shares fell 7.7 percent on Thursday after two reports connected to short seller Hunterbrook raised concerns about its ties to Beijing and what they described as circular financing.

Gregory Meeks, the senior Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he supported releasing the records because the administration’s handling of chip export controls had put US national security and its technological advantage at risk.

Separately, California’s attorney-general issued a subpoena to Nvidia on Thursday, seeking information on whether the company’s advanced chips or confidential information had reached China and whether it had misled investors and the public.