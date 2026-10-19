WASHINGTON: Federal agents responded to a reported shooting Monday near a mosque in Columbus, Ohio, US authorities said, as local media reported at least one person was dead.

“Additional information will be shared as it becomes available,” the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’s office in Columbus wrote on X.

Local media, citing police, said that one person was pronounced dead just after 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) and another victim was located, but their condition was not disclosed.

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