SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras: A new caravan of more than 100 migrants set off on foot from Honduras toward the United States on Sunday, an AFP journalist observed.

The group was seen carrying backpacks and water for the long journey, despite warnings from US President Donald Trump to stay away.

The migrants, some carrying children in their arms, left the bus terminal in San Pedro Sula, in the north of the Central American country, shortly before 4:00 p.m. (2100 GMT). They aim to reach Corinto, on the border with Guatemala.

“We’re going with the intention of working,” Alexander Vallecillo, an 18-year-old bricklayer who is leaving his wife and eight-month-old son behind in Honduras, told AFP.

“With the situation here, you can’t get ahead,” Vallecillo lamented.

The caravan’s final destination is the United States, even as Trump, who lost control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, maintains a crackdown on irregular migration.

Trump has threatened to double tariffs on Mexico if it fails to stop the migrants.

The US embassy in Tegucigalpa has also warned that caravans that “cross illegally” will face legal consequences.

“The laws did not change after the November 3 elections,” it posted on X.

“That man [Trump] is a bad person. We hope the results [of the congressional elections] will help us a little,” Vallecillo said.

Another caravan of around 1,000 Central Americans reached Mexico in early November, while a separate group of around 100 migrants was dispersed by Mexican authorities this month.

On Friday, following Trump’s tariff threat, President Claudia Sheinbaum said there were “no more caravans” of migrants traveling through Mexico toward its northern neighbor.

According to Sheinbaum, Mexico has broken up 24 caravans since Trump’s return to power in 2024.

Estela Rodriguez, the mother of two girls, aged two and five, said she decided to migrate after a criminal organization tried to extort money from her cake business.

The situation in the United States “is complicated,” but “it’s worse here, and you have a family to support,” Rodriguez, a 20-year-old businesswoman who is also traveling alone, told AFP.