‌US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will arrive to Moscow on Thursday ‌after trilateral ‌talks in Abu ‌Dhabi for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kremlin, two sources ‌with ‌direct knowledge ‌of the ‌visit’s preparation said.

The pair, which are brokering ‌Russia-Ukraine peace talks, will meet with Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev before the Kremlin talks, the sources said.