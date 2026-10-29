WASHINGTON: The United States has fired its top military planner, The Atlantic reported Wednesday, in a surprise shake-up as President Donald Trump appears to be preparing to resume large-scale strikes against Iran.

Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia was removed this week from his role as head of strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the magazine reported, citing unidentified defense department officials.

Sylvia’s ouster would be the latest in a series of high-profile departures from the military since Trump returned to power a year ago.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said last month that the United States has slashed the number of its generals and admirals by 20 percent, in a move he said is aimed at “accountability.”

He suggested the cuts targeted officers who failed to get on board with his efforts to ensure the military is focused on war-fighting rather than the “woke” policies of previous administrations, describing the reductions as an “accomplishment.”

No reason was given for Sylvia’s departure and no replacement has been named, The Atlantic said.

AFP has contacted the Pentagon for comment.

The reported sacking comes as Trump is widely considered to be weighing fresh strikes against Iran after the US midterm elections on November 3.

“We may do another little Epic Fury,” Trump said last week, referring to US-Israeli attacks on Tehran in February that triggered the war.

He did not give any indication on timing.

Neither the United States nor Iran has engaged in major attacks on land-based targets since early September, settling instead into a pattern of strikes on commercial ships.

Sylvia’s previous roles included leading the 101st Airborne Division — the US army’s air assault division — and heading a unit in Iraq.