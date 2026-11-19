WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS: The United States is studying the United Nations court finding that Myanmar committed state-sponsored genocide against Muslim Rohingya to fully assess the implications, a US State Department spokesperson said on Thursday.

“The proper interpretation of the Genocide Convention is of paramount importance, as is preventing politicization of the ICJ,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the European Union said it “takes note” of the International Court of Justice ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority, and insisted their suffering must be remembered.

“The Rohingya people have endured immense suffering, including displacement and violence, and their plight must not be forgotten. This landmark ruling underscores the imperative of justice for victims and the necessity of upholding international law,” an EU spokesman said in a statement.