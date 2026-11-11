DUBAI: US Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed called on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday to resign after the House of Representatives voted to send a resolution to impeach him to committee.

In an interview with CNN, El-Sayed said Hegseth had mishandled the war with Iran and had failed at his responsibilities.

“Why are you still doing this job? You are really bad at this … So just resign. Make it easy for everybody instead of, in the end, getting taken out, because that is clearly what’s happening,” he said.

El-Sayed said the war in Iran was the reason the cost of living had increased in America.

“Everywhere I went in Michigan, the big questions were: Why does it cost me $80 to fill my truck? And why can’t I afford a second pound of ground beef at the grocery store? And that goes back to one issue, which is this insane war that we have no business fighting,” he said.

He called for ending the war, describing it as “illegal, immoral and unethical.”

Hegseth dismissed efforts to impeach him at a Pentagon news conference earlier on Tuesday.

“It’s a farce, and it’s a stunt and everybody knows it,” he said. “These are not high crimes. This is the job, and it’s the job well done.”