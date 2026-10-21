WASHINGTON: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called Wednesday for freezing the front in his country’s war against Russia as a first step toward ceasefire talks.

“Right now we have to freeze, and I think this is (the) real way to end this war. We call it ceasefire... freeze and stop,” Zelensky said in an interview on “Fox and Friends,” when asked if he would accept a peace deal that freezes the front along its current lines after Russia’s invasion.