COPENHAGEN: Denmark said Tuesday it was hosting talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Nordic leaders to discuss military support, air defense and energy infrastructure security.

The meetings came as direct Ukraine-Russia talks, under US mediation, began in Abu Dhabi.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said his country was planning to donate 4.8 billion kroner ($720 million) in military aid to Ukraine.

Another 150 million kroner would be donated to Ukraine’s energy sector, Rasmussen told reporters.

“I am proud to welcome President Zelensky and the Nordic leaders to Denmark. The Ukrainians’ fight for a free Ukraine and a free Europe continues,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement.

A large police presence could be seen outside the Danish prime minister’s office in Copenhagen.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his Norwegian and Finnish counterparts Jonas Gahr Store and Petteri Orpo were also to travel to Copenhagen.

The Nordic countries are key supporters of Ukraine and Zelensky traveled to Oslo at the end of October to meet with American envoys.

After that meeting, Store and Finnish President Alexander Stubb had a 90-minute phone call with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin — which Frederiksen slammed and said had not been coordinated with Nordic neighbors.

Stubb said the talk with Putin had been “frank and substantive.”

“Almost five years after the full-scale invasion, the rain of bombs targeting civilians, relief centers, and water and heating plants continues. That is why we must stand firm,” Frederiksen said Tuesday.

Copenhagen police announced that they would increase security for coming days. They have introduced a ban on the use of drones over the capital until November 12.