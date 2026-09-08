- Zelensky intends to meet Trump to request air defense support for Ukraine
- Meeting with Trump expected after September 20
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday he hoped to meet Donald Trump later in September to discuss a package of air defense support for Kyiv, where Russia has intensified its missile and drone strikes over the summer.
The Ukrainian leader told journalists he was “counting on a meeting” with the US president after 20 September, at which he would try to secure US supplies to help intercept Russian ballistic missiles.