KYIV: Ukraine is yet to receive an explanation for why access to the Starshield satellite communications network has been restricted, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.

Kyiv relies on the network for its frontline communications and operating drones, including interceptors that shoot down incoming Russian drones.

Zelensky said Thursday that Ukraine’s military was facing “systematic” restrictions on the service, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, with connections only working when devices were moving slower than 161 kilometers (100 miles) per hour.

“We still have no clear explanations,” Zelensky said Friday, confirming the restrictions were still in place “along the entire front line” and over territory occupied by Russia.

“I instructed Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defense to step up contacts with the US Department of State, the Pentagon, and SpaceX to obtain clarification and resolve the situation,” he said on social media.

A source in the defense ministry said the speed limit did not apply in areas controlled by Ukraine.

Kyiv says the restrictions effectively make it impossible for them to intercept Russia’s jet-drones, which can travel at up to 1,000 km/h.

Ukraine first reported problems using Starshield last month following a row between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump over a US-Russia diesel deal, before access was eventually restored.