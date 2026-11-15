KYIV: Russia struck energy and railway ​infrastructure in eight regions of Ukraine overnight, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, in attacks he said were made possible partly due to restrictions on Ukraine’s use of SpaceX’s ‌Starshield service.

“The ‌Russians are targeting ​substations ‌with ‘shaheds,’” Zelensky ⁠said ​on X, ⁠referring to the drones Russia commonly launches across Ukraine. “And many of these strikes are getting through because restrictions on the speed of Starshield terminals ⁠along the front line and ‌in ‌the temporarily occupied territories are ​still there.”

Speaking ‌later in his nightly ‌video address, Zelensky said Russian forces had lately been singling out specific regions and then repeatedly striking them ‌over several days. Zelensky said the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk and ⁠Zaporizhzhia ⁠regions had been particularly badly hit, with repair work proceeding on the grid and on specific substations.

“There have been many outages, and restoration is proceeding,” Zelensky said. “Power has been restored to some extent, but there is still a lot ​of work ​ahead.”

Darker days ahead



Zelensky warned that limitations on the system, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, could weaken defenses around Ukraine’s energy infrastructure ahead of the winter months, when Moscow has repeatedly targeted the power grid.

Ukraine’s interceptor drones continue to lose contact with their operators when flying faster than 161 kph (100 mph) along the front line and over Russian-occupied territory, leaving them unable to catch Russian Shahed drones, Zelensky said.

“We are counting on these restrictions to be lifted,” he wrote on social media. “The protection of lives and Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter depends on this. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the President’s Office have been instructed to work closely with the American side and SpaceX. It is important to be on the right side of history. We need to help Ukraine.”

Zelensky questioned Saturday whether the problem was technical, saying the restrictions appeared to have been imposed by SpaceX despite earlier assurances from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Starshield was more under US government control.

Outages after Russian strike on power facility

Meanwhile, a Russian strike on Chornomorsk, a port city in Ukraine’s Odesa region, injured six people and damaged energy infrastructure, regional head Oleh Kiper said Sunday on Telegram.

The blast and falling debris also damaged a gas pipeline and nearby residential buildings, while two parked cars caught fire.

The strike hit a facility operated by DTEK Odesa Electric Networks, temporarily leaving about 41,000 customers without power, Kiper said.

Overnight Russian airstrikes on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia injured another six people, including a 2-year-old boy, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Sunday.

Russia launched more than 2,300 drones, 1,590 guided aerial bombs and 15 missiles of various types against Ukraine over the past week, Zelensky said.

Ukrainian attack kills 1 in Russia’s Rostov region

Ukrainian drone strikes damaged two electrical substations in Russia’s Rostov region, killing a chief engineer, Gov. Yuri Slyusar said Sunday.

Four people were injured when drone debris fell on their cars, Slyusar wrote on social media. A fifth person was wounded when debris struck a “production facility” in the village of Troitskoye, he said.

Ukrainian forces also targeted Russia’s Tatarstan region, officials said. Radmir Belyaev, mayor of Nizhnekamsk, the region’s third-largest city, said a “large-scale and prolonged attack” damaged its industrial zone.

Six people were injured, and heating and hot water supplies were disrupted in parts of the city, he said.

Ukraine’s General Staff said it had hit two sites in Nizhnekamsk: Nizhnekamskneftekhim, one of the largest petrochemical complexes in Europe, and a production site operated by petrochemical company Sibur. An oil refinery in the area was also hit, it said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces shot down 533 Ukrainian drones overnight across 13 Russian regions, the Russian-annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, and the Black and Azov seas.

Drones damage Black Sea ships, Romania says

Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu said Sunday that three commercial vessels in the Black Sea were struck by drones overnight, the latest in a string of attacks that have raised fears of the war spilling over into NATO territory.

“Once again, maritime security in the Black Sea has been threatened,” Niculescu wrote on X.

Romania’s Ministry of National Defense said a Greek-flagged oil tanker was struck by a drone, sparking a fire that was extinguished by the crew. Two more ships were later struck by drones, and their crews also extinguished fires onboard, the ministry said. No casualties were reported and the ministry did not state the origin of the drones.

“These incidents are unacceptable and constitute a violation of international law,” Niculescu said, adding that they “reflect the deteriorating security situation caused by Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.”

Last month, a string of cargo ships and tankers were struck by aerial or naval drones near the Bulgarian and Romanian coastlines. At least 30 sailors on commercial ships were confirmed dead or reported missing.

“We will continue to take all necessary measures, alongside our Allies, to strengthen security in the Black Sea,” Niculescu added. “This remains a key priority for the Government, in close cooperation with our regional partners and NATO.”