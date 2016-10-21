Saudi startup Sawwagy wins GITEX honor

In a competition filled to the brim with hugely talented and innovative startups from across the Arab world, Saudi startup Sawwagy has come out top to win “best Arab startup” at the GITEX 2016 Startup competition.

A Saudi designed and built application, Sawwagy is a unique solution to a unique problem.

With family drivers a daily part of life in Saudi Arabia, almost everyone has had to deal with the headache of time wasted waiting for the driver to find you, spending 40 minutes on the phone giving directions or having them say they’re 5 minutes away when it’s really closer to 30.

Sawwagy makes every one of those headaches a thing of the past.

With its simple and intuitive design, you can send your location directly to your driver’s own dedicated app and request a pick up. The app provides an estimated pick up time and lets you track your car in real time as they make their way to you.

And with automatic notification for when your driver arrives, you’ll never have to spend time waiting in the burning heat for them to show up.

The app also works great for sending drivers to a new location to complete a delivery or to pick up someone else.

Designed in Saudi Arabia’s first Usability Testing lab at UXBERT, the app has been rigorously tested with real drivers in Saudi to ensure that its interface is incredibly simple to learn and use.

Launched 2 weeks ago, the app has already seen an explosion in downloads, 3,000 and counting, and that was before the award announcement. All of which proves that the app is a product families in Saudi Arabia want.

With plans to introduce additional new features, such as monitoring car speeds, scheduling pickups and dropoffs throughout the day, and a whole lot more, Sawwagy is the best way to ensure your family’s safety on the road.

The team behind Sawwagy are proud of not just the award at GITEX 2016, but just as importantly they’re proud to be a part of the Saudi startup scene.

The hope is that they can use their success to help bring more attention to the incredibly talented community of Saudi entrepreneurs and innovators who are already doing amazing things.

What can you do with the Sawwagy app?

● Ensure your family’s safety on the road

● Know exactly where your car is and where it’s going

● Instant notifications when a drop off or pick-up has been completed

● Instant notifications for when the driver has arrived and is waiting