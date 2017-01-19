Search form

JEDDAH: Two dangerous terrorists were killed and another two arrested in dramatic security operations in Jeddah on Saturday. After a pre-emptive...
JEDDAH: Two top American officials have suggested a series of steps for the new Donald Trump administration which would prevent Iran from wreaking...
PESHAWAR, Pakistan: A bomb exploded Saturday in a market in a northwest tribal region bordering Afghanistan, killing 22 people and wounding at least...
JEDDAH: Abdullah Al-Qasem Al-Assiri, who owns a house rented by the terrorists at Al-Harazat, told Arab News that his relation with them started two...
ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Syria’s government and opposition fighters will on Monday sit down at the negotiating table for the first time in nearly six...
JEDDAH: Saudis and residents alike have hailed security officers’ efforts in tackling terrorism after two dramatic incidents on Saturday morning in...
ADEN: Houthi militias have turned prisons into hellholes for Yemeni citizens who defy their illegal seizure of power, a recent report said.The report...
WASHINGTON: On the first full day as US president, Donald Trump will head to CIA headquarters on...
JEDDAH: Two top American officials have suggested a series of steps for the new Donald Trump...
WASHINGTON: Apple Inc. filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc. on Friday, days...
DAVOS, Switzerland: Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last...
NEW YORK: The families of victims of terror attacks in Paris, Brussels and Israel are blaming...
WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump plans to select the media representatives who are given...
• BMW-i is the first automotive brand in the world to offer customers an interactive, 3-D augmented...
LONDON: A few weeks ago, Anthony Riemann, director of strategy and urban mobility for General...
PORT-GENTIL, Gabon: Ghana secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations as...
LONDON: Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer in dramatic fashion as his...