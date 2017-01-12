Search form

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia will launch in coming weeks a renewable energy program that is expected to involve investment of between $30 billion and $50...
RIYADH: Saudi carrier flynas on Monday signed an $8.6-billion deal with European plane manufacturer Airbus to purchase 80 A320neo single-aisle jets....
DAVOS, Switzerland: At the Davos economic conference, “it’s important to listen to the populists,” says the founder of the annual gathering of movers...
DAVOS, Switzerland: The heads of major UN organizations on Monday called for access to civilians cut off from humanitarian aid in Syria, saying the...
RIYADH: A two-day conference of the global coalition of 14 countries against Daesh focused on identifying operational needs to defeat the terrorist...
LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May won endorsement from US President-elect Donald Trump over her Brexit course but sterling plunged on Monday on...
PARIS: A Middle East peace conference in Paris on Sunday warned Israel and the Palestinians against “unilateral steps” on Jerusalem and borders that...
RIYADH: The three-day visit to Saudi Arabia by Spain's King Felipe Vl “is a shot in the arm for...
RIYADH: Saudi-Spanish relations are based not only on traditional friendship and mutual respect,...
MOSUL, IRAQ: Iraqi forces battling the Daesh group in Mosul on Monday retook an area where the...
MOSUL: When four rockets crashed into his east Mosul home in November, Abu Abdel Malik’s 60-year-...
MUNICH: Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding...
JALALABAD: Suspected Daesh militants kidnapped 12 teachers and two other staff of a religious...
ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia will launch in coming weeks a renewable energy program that is expected to...
RIYADH: Saudi carrier flynas on Monday signed an $8.6-billion deal with European plane manufacturer...
MANAMA: The General Assembly of the Gulf Press Union on Saturday chose Khalid Al-Malik as its new...
FRANKFURT: Social media giant Facebook announced Sunday that it will introduce new measures to...
LOS ANGELES: Nicole Kidman has said her comments that Americans should support President-elect...
PASADENA: Reese Witherspoon, fed up with Hollywood gender bias, is calling for an end to the...
LOS ANGELES: Justin Thomas made more history on Sunday at the Sony Open, firing a five-under 65 to...
PARIS: Defending champions France made it three wins in three when a 31-28 triumph over Norway...