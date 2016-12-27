  • Search form

Dozens killed, many wounded in Istanbul nightclub ‘terror attack’

ISTANBUL: Thirty-nine people, including many foreigners, were killed when a gunman reportedly dressed as Santa Claus stormed an Istanbul nightclub as...

Fireworks at world’s tallest building in Dubai ushers in a new year in style

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: It was not so sweet a 2016 for many — but in Dubai, partygoers ushered in the New Year in style.A spectacular fireworks...

World powers at United Nations unite for Syria peace

BEIRUT: The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Saturday supporting efforts by Russia and Turkey to end the nearly six-year conflict...

Saudi Arabia celebrates second anniversary of King Salman’s rule

RIYADH: Two years ago according to the Islamic calendar — on Rabie Al-Thani 3, 1436 — King Salman became the seventh monarch of Saudi Arabia. As...

Crown prince praises King Salman’s efforts for cooperation in Arab world

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, has said King Salman is working hard to strengthen...

Kingdom asserts its political weight, says deputy crown prince

RIYADH: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, said Saturday that during the rule of King Salman,...

Pentagon: Baghdadi alive, still leading

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said Friday it believes that Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi is indeed alive, despite repeated efforts by the US-led...

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia celebrates second anniversary of King Salman’s rule

RIYADH: Two years ago according to the Islamic calendar — on Rabie Al-Thani 3, 1436 — King Salman...

Crown prince praises King Salman’s efforts for cooperation in Arab world

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, has...

More than 20 killed, dozens injured after fire on Indonesian tourist boat

JAKARTA: Twenty three people were killed and dozens injured on Sunday after a fire ripped through a...

Trump expresses doubts about security of all computers

FLORIDA: President-elect Donald Trump says that “no computer is safe” when it comes to keeping...

China to cut coal capacity by 800m tons by 2020

BEIJING: China has set a target of reducing its annual coal capacity by 800 million tons, according...

Did Trump just create 8,000 jobs?

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump gave himself kudos for the creation of 8,000 new US jobs by a Japanese...

Trump’s praise of Putin could signal a new day for US policy
Russian hackers penetrated US electricity grid
Facts: Russia’s hacking of US election
In a nod to Trump, Russia refuses to expel US diplomats
US punishes Russia for hacking presidential campaign
25,000 evacuated from Syria’s Aleppo so far: Red Cross
Assassination in Ankara: Cop guns down Russian ambassador
French UN ambassador: emergency meeting called on Syria
NGOs: Russia likely behind 304 attacks ‘that may constitute war crimes’
Aleppo evacuation halted without explanation — WHO
Website for Brazil’s President Temer hacked

SAO PAULO: A website for the Brazilian president has been hacked, plastered with messages calling...

WSJ says Turkey detains reporter for three days

ANKARA: Turkey detained a staff journalist for The Wall Street Journal for almost three days...

GM: Bright future for electric cars in GCC

The car industry will change more in the next five to ten years than it has done in the last 50...

Charging ahead?

Many observers, dealers and car enthusiasts are still skeptical about the viability of electric...

Willian extends Chelsea run; Liverpool downs City

LONDON: Willian scored twice as Chelsea claimed a record-equalling 13th consecutive Premier League...

Kenya’s Jemima Sumgong sets record in Brazilian road race

SAO PAULO: Kenya’s Jemima Sumgong won another title in Brazil this year, setting a record for the...

Videos

Abe, at Pearl Harbor, hails 'power of reconciliation'

Sports and doping
Aleppo: the massive task of rebuilding a shattered city
People in Turkey's Diyarbakir collect aid for Aleppo refugees
Russia mourns as massive search goes on for crash bodies
Christmas typhoon leaves three dead in Philippines
Bittersweet Christmas for Iraqi Christians near Mosul
