Search form

King Salman, Trump discuss fight against terror

RIYADH: King Salman on Sunday received a phone call from US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders discussed international and regional...

Syrian military retakes key opposition-held area near Damascus

BEIRUT/DAMASCUS/ANKARA: Syrian government forces have recaptured all towns and villages in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, the Syrian military...

Yemeni govt rejects solutions not based on previous terms

ADEN: The Yemeni government has reiterated its rejection of any political solution to end the Houthi coup unless it is based on previously agreed...

US elite forces in deadly raid on Al-Qaeda in Yemen

ADEN/WASHINGTON: Elite US forces launched a dawn raid against Al-Qaeda in Yemen on Sunday, killing at least 14 suspected rebels in an operation in...

Riyadh to host camel festival, beauty contest

RIYADH: The Saudi capital is set to host a major camel festival, which will feature its very own four-legged beauty contest. The festival, to be...

Bahrain’s off-duty police officer killed in ‘terrorist act’

DUBAI: An off-duty police officer in Bahrain has been shot dead in an attack claimed by a militant group, state news agency BNA reported.Bahrain’s...

Trump fights criticism, protests, legal challenges over travel bans

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump fought back on Sunday amid growing international criticism, outrage from civil rights activists and legal...

Saudi Arabia

King Salman, Trump discuss fight against terror

RIYADH: King Salman on Sunday received a phone call from US President Donald Trump, during which...

Riyadh to host camel festival, beauty contest

RIYADH: The Saudi capital is set to host a major camel festival, which will feature its very own...

MIDDLE EAST

Netanyahu in hot water over praise of Trump’s wall

JERUSALEM: When Benjamin Netanyahu sent a tweet in support of President Donald Trump's plan for a...

Syrian military retakes key opposition-held area near Damascus

BEIRUT/DAMASCUS/ANKARA: Syrian government forces have recaptured all towns and villages in the Wadi...

WORLD

Trump fights criticism, protests, legal challenges over travel bans

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump fought back on Sunday amid growing international criticism,...

Schulz vows to shake up German elections

BERLIN: Former European Parliament President Martin Schulz vowed on Sunday to shake up German...

BUSINESS

Sun sets on Angolan dream for Portuguese expats

LISBON: When Portugal was suffering in the depths of the global financial crisis, Marina Pereira...

India looks to ease pain from cash crunch in budget

NEW DELHI: India’s government is expected to ramp up spending in its latest budget this week,...

Arrivals from Muslim countries being detained at US airports
Trump suspends refugee arrivals, vowing to weed out radicals
Report: Trump called park official to dispute crowd photos
UN agencies urge Trump to allow refugees entry
Trump’s Syria safe zone plan ‘realistic’ but hinges on Russia’s consent
Facing jihadist attack, Syrian opposition join bigger faction
Foreign powers back Syria truce deal, war erupts among fighters
Iran’s regional agenda threatened by Astana process
Syria opposition says has reservations on Astana communique, proposes cease-fire text
Syria opposition vows to keep fighting if Astana talks fail
MEDIA

Russia orders blocking of Dailymotion video site

MOSCOW: Russian authorities have ordered the blocking of video website Dailymotion after a reality...

Trump’s love-hate relationship with media intensifies

At a campaign speech in August, Donald Trump pointed to a crowd of journalists covering the rally,...

LIFESTYLE

Arab cinema wins big at Sundance

LOS ANGELES: An Egyptian revolution thriller and a documentary about the Syrian conflict won at the...

Amy Adams Oscar snub ‘very disappointing’

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-nominated Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve spoke Saturday of his exasperation...

SPORTS

Leeds knocked out of FA Cup by non league Sutton

LONDON: Jamie Collins went from builder to hero on Sunday as his penalty secured non league Sutton...

Juve opens up four-point gap as Roma flops

ROME: Juventus's campaign for a record sixth consecutive Italian title gathered pace Sunday as...

Qatari ‘miracle child’ performs Umrah
Top US officials call for tightening the leash on Iran
Praise for security forces on social media
‘He tricked us with his beard,’ says owner of house rented by terrorists
Saudis welcome Kingdom’s entry into the wind age
Women driving should be encouraged — visiting UN official
Alwaleed’s unpaid utility bill electrifies Twitter
FM sector in Saudi Arabia is worth $20-$29 billion
