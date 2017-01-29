  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

Trump White House puts Iran on notice over ballistic missile test

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said the United States was officially putting Iran on notice on...

Israel approves 3,000 new settler homes, begins dismantling wildcat outpost

JERUSALEM: Israel has unveiled plans for 3,000 new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, the fourth such announcement in the less than...

Tens of thousands of Yemenis trapped in Red Sea fighting

ADEN: Fighting between Yemeni government forces and rebels has trapped tens of thousands of civilians in and around the port town of Mokha, where...

Furor as Egypt officials use state funds for flashy cars

CAIRO: Social media, TV stations and newspapers in Egypt are abuzz after reports that the parliament speaker and his two deputies are using state...

Syrian opposition figure to deploy all-Arab force in Raqqa offensive

CAIRO, Egypt: A Syrian opposition figure who says he controls 3,000 Arab fighters has told Reuters they are training with US-led coalition forces in...

Yemen Cabinet, UN envoy condemn Houthi attack

ADEN: The targeting of the UN De-escalation and Coordination Committee building in Dhahran Al-Janoub by Houthi militias and troops loyal to deposed...

UN concerned about lives of civilians trapped in fighting on Yemen coast

ADEN: The top UN humanitarian official in Yemen said on Tuesday he feared for the lives of civilians in two Red Sea coast cities where Yemeni...

Opinion
More in Opinion

Saudi Arabia

US defense secretary condemns terror attack on Saudi warship

JEDDAH: The US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has condemned the recent terror attack on a Saudi...

Five female Gulf artists highlight Jeddah’s art scene

JEDDAH: Art lovers can mark their calendars, as the contemporary art scene in Jeddah is about to...

MIDDLE EAST

Daesh using innovating tactics, drones with deadly effect

MOSUL: First the tiny drones buzz overhead to observe Iraqi soldiers. Then, the Daesh group’s...

Turkey threatens migrant deal after Greek coup ruling

ANKARA: Turkey on Friday threatened to abandon a key pillar of a deal with the EU to reduce the...

WORLD

Trump White House puts Iran on notice over ballistic missile test

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said the United...

One third of Americans think travel ban will make them safer

NEW YORK: Imposing a temporary travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim countries, President Donald...

BUSINESS

Oil edges further above $55

LONDON: Oil edged further above $55 a barrel on Wednesday supported by signs that Russia and the...

Japan eyes US job, investment initiative ahead of Abe-Trump summit

TOKYO: Japan is hammering out plans to show US President Donald Trump its firms are ready to create...

Opinion
More in Opinion
Today’s Print Edition
Trump’s heartland voters shrug off uproar over immigration ban
US, S. Korea to ‘strengthen’ defenses against N. Korea
Filibuster threat delays Israeli parliament vote on bill legalizing settlements
Don’t let Trump embarrass our queen, say more than a million Britons
OIC expresses ‘grave concern’ over Trump’s immigration ban
More
Hama-based opposition group withdraws from Syria cease-fire
Facing jihadist attack, Syrian opposition join bigger faction
Foreign powers back Syria truce deal, war erupts among fighters
Syria opposition says has reservations on Astana communique, proposes cease-fire text
Syria opposition vows to keep fighting if Astana talks fail
More

CARTOON

MEDIA

Like Trump, Israeli PM uses Twitter to side-step media

JERUSALEM : Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t just appreciate Donald Trump’s politics. He is starting to...

BBC Arabic on recruitment drive to boost ‘impartial voice’

JEDDAH: BBC Arabic is recruiting more than 50 additional staff as it looks to boost audiences in...

LIFESTYLE

Grace Kelly home to reopen in 2018

PHILADELPHIA: Prince Albert of Monaco said the childhood home of his late mother, Princess Grace...

Hollywood unions slam Trump on immigration

LOS ANGELES: Two of the most influential unions in US filmmaking spoke out Tuesday to denounce...

SPORTS

Chahal tears England asunder as India clinches series 2-1

BANGALORE: Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed six wickets to demolish England and hand India a 75...

Kittel wins again in Tour of Dubai

RAS AL-KHAIMAH: Defending Tour of Dubai champion Marcel Kittel of Quick Step outsprinted the field...

Editor’s Choice
Qatari ‘miracle child’ performs Umrah
Top US officials call for tightening the leash on Iran
Praise for security forces on social media
‘He tricked us with his beard,’ says owner of house rented by terrorists
Saudis welcome Kingdom’s entry into the wind age
Women driving should be encouraged — visiting UN official
Alwaleed’s unpaid utility bill electrifies Twitter
FM sector in Saudi Arabia is worth $20-$29 billion
More

Classifieds

  • JOB/ Looking for Job: IT/Computer Engineer, B.Tech, registered Saudi Council of Engineer, CCNA, MCSE...

  • ANNOUNCEMENT/ I, Mrs. Ana Joana Fernandes, W/o. Menino De Souza, R/o. H. No. 73, Non-Mon, Sibini Bhat, Vasco-da-...

  • JOB/ Looking for Job: IT/Computer Engineer, B.Tech, registered Saudi Council of Engineer, CCNA, MCSE...

  • ANNOUNCEMENT/ I, Aleeth Pitshaigany S/o Pitshaigany, holder of Indian Passport No. A 9934032 issued at...

Events & Exhibitions

Videos

US envoy to UN says Iran missile test 'absolutely unacceptable'

UN chief takes aim at 'blind measures' in criticism of US travel
Amnesty warns of crimes against humanity in Philippines
Macedonians send out SOS from Europe's oldest lake
Kuwaitis seek roots in '5-star' tents under the stars
Pakistan cracks down on group linked to Mumbai attacks
‪Canadian PM Trudeau attends mosque attack vigil‬
STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News