Search form

Obscure Palestinian group claims Jerusalem truck ramming attack

JERUSALEM: An obscure Palestinian group claimed responsibility on Monday for a truck ramming in Jerusalem that killed four Israeli soldiers, an...

Worldwide praise for Saudi cop as Daesh shootout video goes global

JEDDAH: The brave police officer who shot and killed two Daesh-linked terrorists has been hailed as a hero by Saudi citizens and the international...

US says Navy ship fired warning shots at Iranian vessels

WASHINGTON: A US Navy destroyer fired three warning shots at four Iranian fast-attack vessels after they closed in at a high rate of speed near the...

Suicide truck hits Egypt security post in Sinai, killing 10

EL-ARISH, Egypt: A suicide bomber driving a garbage truck packed with explosives rammed his vehicle into an Egyptian security checkpoint outside a...

New snowfalls close Bosphorus, cancel Istanbul flights

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Heavy snowfall in Istanbul paralyzed traffic for a third straight day Monday with the Bosphorus closed to shipping traffic and...

Saudi Arabian Airlines appoints new chairman

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia appointed a new chairman of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) by royal decree on Monday.Ghassan bin Abdulrahman Al-Shabal was...

Arab ‘Appleholics’ celebrate as iPhone turns 10

JEDDAH: The iPhone is celebrating its 10th birthday — and for so-called ‘Appleholics’ in the Arab world, the party has only just started.On Jan. 9,...

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Metro on track, says builder

RIYADH: A major contractor on Riyadh’s $22.5 billion urban rail and bus system said Monday the...

MIDDLE EAST

Turkish Parliament to debate greater powers for president

ANKARA: Turkey’s Parliament is kicking off a debate on a set of draft constitutional amendments...

Erdogan sees better ties with US under Trump

ANKARA/ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he believed relations with...

WORLD

BUSINESS

Oil slips on concerns US production is rising

LONDON: Oil fell 2 percent on Monday as signs of growing US production outweighed optimism that...

Turkish lira hits record low, EM stocks slip

LONDON: The Turkish lira hit record lows against the dollar on Monday as expectations of faster...

Hopefully 2017 will be a better year
2016 in retrospect: How we lost our humanity
93 journalists killed in 2016; 29 more die in accidents
Scarlett Johansson is 2016’s top earning movie star
Was 2016 the best year ever?
SDF fighters seize Syria citadel from Daesh
15 die as blast hits Syrian regime bastion; opposition seeks end to truce violations
Syrian opposition urges UN to halt truce violations
Car bomb in Syria’s coastal town of Jableh kills at least 9
Clashes rage near Damascus despite Syria truce
Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time

JEDDAH: The Saudi Comic Con (SCC) event will take place in Jeddah Feb.16-18. It is the first time...

How Saudi social media combated a racist cartoon

JEDDAH: Al-Hayat newspaper cartoonist Nasser Khamis’ racist depiction of expatriate workers as rats...

French police arrest 16 thugs over Kardashian robbery

PARIS, France: French police arrested 16 people in raids Monday over the armed robbery of US...

Arab designers shine on Globes red carpet

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood’s A-listers basked in the afternoon sun as they strode up the red carpet in...

Ronaldo, Ranieri scoop top FIFA awards

ZURICH: Cristiano Ronaldo claimed FIFA’s inaugural best player of the year award on Monday, the...

’No regrets’ for Morgan as he resumes captaincy

MUMBAI: England’s Eoin Morgan insisted Monday he had no regrets over his controversial decision to...

Comic Con comes to Saudi Arabia for first time
As lights go out at As-Safir, dark times ahead for Lebanese press
The Queen is not dead, but fake news is very much alive
Saudis and expats greet 2017 with hope and optimism
3,000 years ago, Nimrud ruled the Mideast, now blown to pieces
Russia, Turkey take ownership of resolving Syria conflict
Top 10 tourist sites in Saudi Arabia
Saudi referee chief's goal to relegate foreign officials
