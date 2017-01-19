  • Search form

Two terrorists killed, another two arrested in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Two dangerous terrorists were killed and another two arrested in dramatic security operations in Jeddah on Saturday. After a pre-emptive...

Top US officials call for tightening the leash on Iran

JEDDAH: Two top American officials have suggested a series of steps for the new Donald Trump administration which would prevent Iran from wreaking...

Bomb blast kill 22, wounds at least 50 in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: A bomb exploded Saturday in a market in a northwest tribal region bordering Afghanistan, killing 22 people and wounding at least...

‘He tricked us with his beard,’ says owner of house rented by terrorists

JEDDAH: Abdullah Al-Qasem Al-Assiri, who owns a house rented by the terrorists at Al-Harazat, told Arab News that his relation with them started two...

Syria regime, opposition set for first face-to-face at Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Syria’s government and opposition fighters will on Monday sit down at the negotiating table for the first time in nearly six...

Praise for security forces on social media

JEDDAH: Saudis and residents alike have hailed security officers’ efforts in tackling terrorism after two dramatic incidents on Saturday morning in...

New horrors of Houthi prisons and detention centers revealed

ADEN: Houthi militias have turned prisons into hellholes for Yemeni citizens who defy their illegal seizure of power, a recent report said.The report...

Saudi Arabia

Praise for security forces on social media

JEDDAH: Saudis and residents alike have hailed security officers’ efforts in tackling terrorism...

'He tricked us with his beard,' says owner of house rented by terrorists

JEDDAH: Abdullah Al-Qasem Al-Assiri, who owns a house rented by the terrorists at Al-Harazat, told...

MIDDLE EAST

Syria regime, opposition set for first face-to-face at Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Syria’s government and opposition fighters will on Monday sit down at the...

New horrors of Houthi prisons and detention centers revealed

ADEN: Houthi militias have turned prisons into hellholes for Yemeni citizens who defy their illegal...

WORLD

Trump heads to CIA after feud with intelligence agencies

WASHINGTON: On the first full day as US president, Donald Trump will head to CIA headquarters on...

Top US officials call for tightening the leash on Iran

JEDDAH: Two top American officials have suggested a series of steps for the new Donald Trump...

BUSINESS

Apple files $1billion lawsuit against Qualcomm

WASHINGTON: Apple Inc. filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc. on Friday, days...

Job-stealing robots: A growing concern

DAVOS, Switzerland: Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last...

The mystery of Washington under Donald Trump
Key quotes from President Donald Trump’s inauguration address
Actors, mayors rally at anti-Trump demonstration on inauguration eve
Trump’s presidency prompts some notes of caution from foreign leaders
After oath, Trump faces ambitious Day 1 to-do list
Davos ’17 summarized? The world is upside down!
In time of troubles, Davos organizers send in the clown
Turkey says not ‘realistic’ to exclude Assad from Syria deal
Jordan FM: ‘We do not accept Iranian meddling in the region’
Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos
MEDIA

NY lawsuits blame social media in terror attacks

NEW YORK: The families of victims of terror attacks in Paris, Brussels and Israel are blaming...

Trump says he will continue tweeting as Potus

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump plans to select the media representatives who are given...

LIFESTYLE

BMW-i pilots augmented reality visualizer

• BMW-i is the first automotive brand in the world to offer customers an interactive, 3-D augmented...

Car industry is ripe for disruption

LONDON: A few weeks ago, Anthony Riemann, director of strategy and urban mobility for General...

SPORTS

Gyan steers Ghana into Cup of Nations quarterfinals

PORT-GENTIL, Gabon: Ghana secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations as...

Rooney breaks United record; Liverpool rocked by Swansea

LONDON: Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer in dramatic fashion as his...

Thousands of Australians kick off anti-Trump Women's March day

Two girls among 8 survivors of Italy hotel avalanche
At least 24 children killed when bus, truck collide in India
Top Iraq commander announces 'liberation' of east Mosul
Quake-hit Italy struggling in snow
Demolitions in Arab Israeli village spark deadly violence
Palestinians in Gaza protest Trump's pledge to move US embassy
