Search form

Saudi warship hit by Houthi suicide attack returns to base

JEDDAH: A Saudi warship targeted last month by Houthi suicide attackers returned to base on Sunday after completing its mission.  The Al-...

Coup defeat a matter of time, says Yemeni VP

ADEN: Yemeni Vice President Lt. Gen. Ali Mohsen Saleh Al-Ahmar said the defeat of the coup in his country is just “a matter of time” given the...

Asked about Putin, Trump says US isn’t ‘so innocent’

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said he respects Vladimir Putin, and when an interviewer called the Russian leader “a killer,” Trump said the...

Over 100 dead in a series of avalanches in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan: More than a 100 people have been killed in a series of avalanches triggered by days of heavy snowfall around Afghanistan,...

VP Pence warns Iran against testing Trump’s resolve

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Mike Pence in an interview warned Iran “not to test the resolve” of the Donald Trump administration, days after...

Madinah governor launches development projects in Al-Ula

MADINAH: Prince Faisal bin Salman, governor of Madinah, has inaugurated health and development projects in Al-Ula governorate, including opening new...

Yemeni official praises King Salman relief center’s support for his countrymen

ADEN: Abdul Raqeeb Fath, Yemeni minister of Local Administration, praised King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works for the contributions...

Saudi Arabia

King Salman receives Janadriyah festival guests

RIYADH: King Salman on Sunday received guests participating in the Janadriyah 31 cultural festival...

US delegation visits Janadriyah’s Makkah Al-Mukarramah House

RIYADH: An American delegation visiting the 31st Janadriyah Festival said they were impressed by...

MIDDLE EAST

Coup defeat a matter of time, says Yemeni VP

ADEN: Yemeni Vice President Lt. Gen. Ali Mohsen Saleh Al-Ahmar said the defeat of the coup in his...

Iraq welcomes ruling on Trump’s order

BAGHDAD: Iraq is satisfied with a US appeals court ruling against a travel ban imposed by US...

WORLD

VP Pence warns Iran against testing Trump's resolve

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Mike Pence in an interview warned Iran “not to test the resolve” of...

Russia’s Lavrov backs renewal of UN-led Syria talks

MOSCOW: Russia said on Sunday that it supports the continuation of Syria peace talks under UN...

BUSINESS

KAEC ranks as world’s largest privately-funded new city

RIYADH: The King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) ranks today as the world’s largest privately-funded...

Saudi non-oil economy grows at fastest rate for 17 months: Survey

DUBAI: Growth in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector accelerated to its fastest rate for 17...

For hard-line Jewish West Bank settlers, Jared Kushner is their man
Israel approves 3,000 new settler homes, begins dismantling wildcat outpost
Palestinian Authority urges quick ICC ruling on settlements
Filibuster threat delays Israeli parliament vote on bill legalizing settlements
Israeli parliament to vote on bill legalizing settlement outposts
MEDIA

Like Trump, Israeli PM uses Twitter to side-step media

JERUSALEM : Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t just appreciate Donald Trump’s politics. He is starting to...

BBC Arabic on recruitment drive to boost ‘impartial voice’

JEDDAH: BBC Arabic is recruiting more than 50 additional staff as it looks to boost audiences in...

LIFESTYLE

Angelina Jolie blasts Trump’s refugee ban

NEW YORK: Angelina Jolie said that discriminating against refugees for their religion or country of...

I feel calmness when reading Qur’an: Lindsay

JEDDAH: Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan has revealed in detail her relationship with Islam on the...

SPORTS

Cameroon, Egypt go head to head in Africa Cup of Nations final

LIBREVILLE, Gabon: Traditional continental giants who had fallen on hard times, Egypt and Cameroon...

Garcia wraps up dominant win at Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI: Sergio Garcia shot a final-round 3-under-par 69 to win the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday...

