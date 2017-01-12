  • Search form

Saudi to launch $30-50 billion renewable energy program soon -minister

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia will launch in coming weeks a renewable energy program that is expected to involve investment of between $30 billion and $50...

Saudi carrier flynas signs deal for 80 Airbus planes

RIYADH: Saudi carrier flynas on Monday signed an $8.6-billion deal with European plane manufacturer Airbus to purchase 80 A320neo single-aisle jets....

Davos forum chief: ‘It’s important to listen’ to populists

DAVOS, Switzerland: At the Davos economic conference, “it’s important to listen to the populists,” says the founder of the annual gathering of movers...

UN agency chiefs urge access for aid to civilians in Syria

DAVOS, Switzerland: The heads of major UN organizations on Monday called for access to civilians cut off from humanitarian aid in Syria, saying the...

Anti-Daesh coalition stresses need to defeat terrorists

RIYADH: A two-day conference of the global coalition of 14 countries against Daesh focused on identifying operational needs to defeat the terrorist...

Pound drops after Brexit backing from Trump

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May won endorsement from US President-elect Donald Trump over her Brexit course but sterling plunged on Monday on...

Paris meet tells Israel, Palestine: Refrain from unilateral steps

PARIS: A Middle East peace conference in Paris on Sunday warned Israel and the Palestinians against “unilateral steps” on Jerusalem and borders that...

Saudi Arabia

Royal visit a boost to Saudi-Spanish ties

RIYADH: The three-day visit to Saudi Arabia by Spain's King Felipe Vl “is a shot in the arm for...

Kingdom-Spain ties: Both countries share common stances on many issues

RIYADH: Saudi-Spanish relations are based not only on traditional friendship and mutual respect,...

MIDDLE EAST

Iraq forces retake Daesh-bombed ‘Jonah’s tomb’ in Mosul

MOSUL, IRAQ: Iraqi forces battling the Daesh group in Mosul on Monday retook an area where the...

Trapped by war, Mosul residents bury their dead wherever they can

MOSUL: When four rockets crashed into his east Mosul home in November, Abu Abdel Malik’s 60-year-...

WORLD

Airbus CEO sees 'flying car' prototype ready by end of year

MUNICH: Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding...

Teachers kidnapped by suspected Daesh militants in Afghanistan

JALALABAD: Suspected Daesh militants kidnapped 12 teachers and two other staff of a religious...

BUSINESS

‘Trump has no plans to meet Putin’
CIA director warns Trump to watch what he says, be careful on Russia
Bypassing Obama, Russia invites Trump team to Syria talks
Dina Powell, Trump’s first Arab-American appointee, draws bipartisan praise
‘Illegitimate election’ remark irks Trump
Arabs at Davos: Improving the state of the world?
Davos elites struggle for answers as Trump era dawns
Businesses can unlock $12 trillion via key development goals, says Davos study
Davos has potential to be more than just hot air in a cold climate
Gulf Press Union appoints new chief

MANAMA: The General Assembly of the Gulf Press Union on Saturday chose Khalid Al-Malik as its new...

Facebook announces ‘fake news’ offensive in Germany

FRANKFURT: Social media giant Facebook announced Sunday that it will introduce new measures to...

Trump supporter? Nicole Kidman clears the air

LOS ANGELES: Nicole Kidman has said her comments that Americans should support President-elect...

Reese Witherspoon blasts Hollywood gender bias

PASADENA: Reese Witherspoon, fed up with Hollywood gender bias, is calling for an end to the...

Thomas delivers Hawaiian punch in record fashion

LOS ANGELES: Justin Thomas made more history on Sunday at the Sony Open, firing a five-under 65 to...

France downs Norway to edge closer to last eight

PARIS: Defending champions France made it three wins in three when a 31-28 triumph over Norway...

Philippines' Duterte threatens martial law

Federal probe slams 'excessive force' by Chicago police
Mahmud Abbas inaugurates Palestinian mission to Vatican
Iraqi forces press offensive against Daesh group in east Mosul
Fires continue to rage near Cape Town
In China's slowdown, the robots can't come fast enough
Indonesian islands pay price for global smartphone rush
