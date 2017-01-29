Search form

RIYADH: King Salman on Sunday received a phone call from US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders discussed international and regional...
BEIRUT/DAMASCUS/ANKARA: Syrian government forces have recaptured all towns and villages in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, the Syrian military...
ADEN: The Yemeni government has reiterated its rejection of any political solution to end the Houthi coup unless it is based on previously agreed...
ADEN/WASHINGTON: Elite US forces launched a dawn raid against Al-Qaeda in Yemen on Sunday, killing at least 14 suspected rebels in an operation in...
RIYADH: The Saudi capital is set to host a major camel festival, which will feature its very own four-legged beauty contest. The festival, to be...
DUBAI: An off-duty police officer in Bahrain has been shot dead in an attack claimed by a militant group, state news agency BNA reported.Bahrain’s...
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump fought back on Sunday amid growing international criticism, outrage from civil rights activists and legal...
JERUSALEM: When Benjamin Netanyahu sent a tweet in support of President Donald Trump's plan for a...
BERLIN: Former European Parliament President Martin Schulz vowed on Sunday to shake up German...
LISBON: When Portugal was suffering in the depths of the global financial crisis, Marina Pereira...
NEW DELHI: India’s government is expected to ramp up spending in its latest budget this week,...
MOSCOW: Russian authorities have ordered the blocking of video website Dailymotion after a reality...
At a campaign speech in August, Donald Trump pointed to a crowd of journalists covering the rally,...
LOS ANGELES: An Egyptian revolution thriller and a documentary about the Syrian conflict won at the...
LOS ANGELES: Oscar-nominated Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve spoke Saturday of his exasperation...
LONDON: Jamie Collins went from builder to hero on Sunday as his penalty secured non league Sutton...
ROME: Juventus's campaign for a record sixth consecutive Italian title gathered pace Sunday as...