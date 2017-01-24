  • Search form

King Salman inducts high-tech fighter jets into RSAF

RIYADH: King Salman on Wednesday attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of the King Faisal Air Academy (KFAA).The KFAA also marked the graduation...

Arab League accuses Israel of ‘contempt’ on settlements

CAIRO: The Arab League on Wednesday condemned Israel’s announcement of new settlements as a sign of contempt for the international community and an...

Kuwait hangs royal, 6 others in mass execution

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait on Wednesday hanged seven people including a member of the ruling family and a woman who burned dozens of people to death at a...

May visits US tomorrow; first foreign leader to meet Trump

LONDON: Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May will this week be the first foreign leader to meet Donald Trump since his inauguration, aiming to...

Russian ‘ship of shame’ returning from Syria: UK

LONDON: A Russian aircraft carrier used to wage a massive offensive on the Syrian city of Aleppo is on its way back to Russia, Britain’s defense...

4 women among 25 winners of prize for inventors, talented

RIYADH: Four women were among 25 winners of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prize for inventors and the talented (Takreem), which was...

Trump orders building of Mexico border wall, targets US ‘sanctuary’ cities

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump signed directives on Wednesday to build a wall along the US-Mexican border and strip funding from cities that...

Saudi Arabia

Saudi vulnerable to ‘Shamoon 2’ virus: telco chief

RIYADH: Saudi computer security systems are vulnerable to the “Shamoon 2” virus, a senior...

King Salman inducts high-tech fighter jets into RSAF

RIYADH: King Salman on Wednesday attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of the King Faisal Air...

MIDDLE EAST

Turkey sees Nusra Front as terrorist group, acts accordingly -source

ANKARA: Turkey designates both Daesh and the Nusra Front, now known as Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham, as...

Turkey says waiting to see outcome of Trump’s Syria safe zones call

ANKARA: Turkey is waiting to see the outcome of US President Donald Trump’s pledge to order safe...

WORLD

Final toll for Italy avalanche stands at 29 as recovery ends

PENNE, ITALY: The final death toll from Italy’s devastating avalanche stands at 29 after the final...

Kenyan court tells doctors to end strike in days or face jail

NAIROBI: A Kenyan court on Thursday ordered doctors to end a strike in the next five days or face...

BUSINESS

British economy grows 0.6% in final quarter of 2016

LONDON: Britain’s economy grew by 0.6 percent in the final three months of last year and by 2.0...

Brexit fallout to hit Britain in 2017, 2018 — EU’s Moscovici

BRUSSELS: The British economy will pay higher costs this year and next for the uncertainty created...

Foreign powers back Syria truce deal, war erupts among fighters
Iran’s regional agenda threatened by Astana process
Syria opposition says has reservations on Astana communique, proposes cease-fire text
Syria opposition vows to keep fighting if Astana talks fail
Syria regime, opposition set for first face-to-face at Astana
Saudi Arabia had a good Davos: Six lessons from the WEF
Davos ’17 summarized? The world is upside down!
In time of troubles, Davos organizers send in the clown
Turkey says not ‘realistic’ to exclude Assad from Syria deal
Jordan FM: ‘We do not accept Iranian meddling in the region’
CARTOON

MEDIA

Russia orders blocking of Dailymotion video site

MOSCOW: Russian authorities have ordered the blocking of video website Dailymotion after a reality...

Trump’s love-hate relationship with media intensifies

At a campaign speech in August, Donald Trump pointed to a crowd of journalists covering the rally,...

LIFESTYLE

Overrated? Meryl Streep makes history with 20th Oscar nod

LOS ANGELES: US actress Meryl Streep on Tuesday was nominated for her 20th Academy Award, making...

Ewan McGregor urges help for children of Mosul

LONDON: Scottish actor Ewan McGregor appealed on Tuesday for help for children in Mosul in northern...

SPORTS

All-Williams final set at Australian Open; Venus, Serena win

MELBOURNE, Australia: Serena Williams is one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam title after...

Egypt makes it to Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals

PORT-GENTIL, Gabon: Mohamed Salah’s thumping early free-kick gave Egypt a 1-0 win against Ghana on...

Qatari ‘miracle child’ performs Umrah
Top US officials call for tightening the leash on Iran
Praise for security forces on social media
‘He tricked us with his beard,’ says owner of house rented by terrorists
Saudis welcome Kingdom’s entry into the wind age
Women driving should be encouraged — visiting UN official
Alwaleed’s unpaid utility bill electrifies Twitter
FM sector in Saudi Arabia is worth $20-$29 billion
