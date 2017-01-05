Search form

JERUSALEM: An obscure Palestinian group claimed responsibility on Monday for a truck ramming in Jerusalem that killed four Israeli soldiers, an...
JEDDAH: The brave police officer who shot and killed two Daesh-linked terrorists has been hailed as a hero by Saudi citizens and the international...
WASHINGTON: A US Navy destroyer fired three warning shots at four Iranian fast-attack vessels after they closed in at a high rate of speed near the...
EL-ARISH, Egypt: A suicide bomber driving a garbage truck packed with explosives rammed his vehicle into an Egyptian security checkpoint outside a...
ISTANBUL, Turkey: Heavy snowfall in Istanbul paralyzed traffic for a third straight day Monday with the Bosphorus closed to shipping traffic and...
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia appointed a new chairman of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) by royal decree on Monday.Ghassan bin Abdulrahman Al-Shabal was...
JEDDAH: The iPhone is celebrating its 10th birthday — and for so-called ‘Appleholics’ in the Arab world, the party has only just started.On Jan. 9,...
RIYADH: A major contractor on Riyadh’s $22.5 billion urban rail and bus system said Monday the...
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia appointed a new chairman of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) by royal decree on...
ANKARA: Turkey’s Parliament is kicking off a debate on a set of draft constitutional amendments...
ANKARA/ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he believed relations with...
ANKARA: Turkey’s Parliament is kicking off a debate on a set of draft constitutional amendments...
ANKARA/ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he believed relations with...
LONDON: Oil fell 2 percent on Monday as signs of growing US production outweighed optimism that...
LONDON: The Turkish lira hit record lows against the dollar on Monday as expectations of faster...
JEDDAH: The Saudi Comic Con (SCC) event will take place in Jeddah Feb.16-18. It is the first time...
JEDDAH: Al-Hayat newspaper cartoonist Nasser Khamis’ racist depiction of expatriate workers as rats...
PARIS, France: French police arrested 16 people in raids Monday over the armed robbery of US...
LOS ANGELES: Hollywood’s A-listers basked in the afternoon sun as they strode up the red carpet in...
ZURICH: Cristiano Ronaldo claimed FIFA’s inaugural best player of the year award on Monday, the...
MUMBAI: England’s Eoin Morgan insisted Monday he had no regrets over his controversial decision to...