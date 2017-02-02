  • Search form

Trump tightens Iran curbs

WASHINGTON: Less than 48 hours after US President Donald Trump put Iran “on notice” for conducting a ballistic missile test, his administration...

US deploys destroyer off Yemen

WASHINGTON: The US Navy has sent a destroyer to waters off Yemen in response to an attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on a Saudi frigate, a defense...

Seattle judge blocks Trump immigration order

SEATTLE/BOSTON: A federal judge in Seattle on Friday put a nationwide block on US President Donald Trump’s week-old executive order barring nationals...

Iran to impose restrictions on some US entities

ANKARA: Iran denounced on Friday as illegal new sanctions imposed on it by the US and said it would impose legal restrictions on American individuals...

Early diagnosis focus of this year’s World Cancer Day

JEDDAH: Saturday marks World Cancer Day. The disease is responsible for killing 8.8 million people every year, according to figures released this...

Houthis kill 4 inmates in attempt to quell protest

RIYADH: Four inmates were killed and scores injured on Friday when Houthi militias and bands of soldiers loyal to ousted Yemeni President Ali...

IDB, Education Ministry join hands to meet Vision 2030 targets

RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the Ministry of Education have agreed to strengthen cooperation in achieving Saudi Vision 2030.The...

Saudi Arabia

KSRelief signs contracts to treat wounded Yemenis

JEDDAH: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action (KSRelief) signed five contracts...

MIDDLE EAST

WORLD

Afghan children direct traffic on mountain pass for $4 a day

KABUL: On a mountain pass outside Afghanistan’s capital, trucks barreling down the highway slow...

BUSINESS

Moody’s: Saudi banks’ liquidity squeeze eases

JEDDAH: Liquidity pressures on Saudi Arabia’s banks are expected to ease in 2017 compared with 2016...

Oil pushes higher as US Treasury flags sanctions on Iran

LONDON: Oil prices jumped higher on Friday in response to the prospect of a fresh round of US...

For hard-line Jewish West Bank settlers, Jared Kushner is their man
Israel approves 3,000 new settler homes, begins dismantling wildcat outpost
Palestinian Authority urges quick ICC ruling on settlements
Filibuster threat delays Israeli parliament vote on bill legalizing settlements
Israeli parliament to vote on bill legalizing settlement outposts
More

MEDIA

Like Trump, Israeli PM uses Twitter to side-step media

JERUSALEM : Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t just appreciate Donald Trump’s politics. He is starting to...

BBC Arabic on recruitment drive to boost ‘impartial voice’

JEDDAH: BBC Arabic is recruiting more than 50 additional staff as it looks to boost audiences in...

LIFESTYLE

Nicki Minaj ‘victim of $200K burglary’

LOS ANGELES: Nicki Minaj’s home was burglarized and vandalized, costing the rapper at least $200,...

Hillary cheered at Broadway’s ‘In Transit’ musical

NEW YORK: Hillary Clinton has taken the express train to Broadway — attending the musical “In...

SPORTS

Golf: Woods withdraws from Dubai with back spasm

DUBAI: Former world number one Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the EPGA Dubai Desert Classic before...

Iran denies US wrestling team visas after Trump ban

TEHRAN: Iran has refused visas for US athletes due to compete in an international wrestling...

