  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Editorial: Investigation aside, bombing an Iraqi shrine is a reminder of the brutality of war

Saudi Arabia

Editorial: Investigation aside, bombing an Iraqi shrine is a reminder of the brutality of war

Arab News |

This file photo shows the Pentagon in Washington. (AP)

Just like misinformation led to a Saudi-led coalition plane targeting a funeral hall — and ultimately killing Yemeni civilians — earlier this month; yesterday’s airstrike on a Shiite shrine near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk — which has killed 15 women according to AFP — was another tragic reminder of wars, the mistakes that occur in them and how innocent civilians always end up paying the price.
Of course, state-owned Iranian media immediately accused the United States of conducting the strike on the shrine (seemingly without bothering to seek a confirmation from the Pentagon). For its part, Arab News reached out to the US Department of Defense and a spokesperson advised that the matter is still being investigated, adding that they are in the process of finding out whether or not there were any missions by the US-led coalition against Daesh actually flying at the time and place of the above-mentioned strike.
Yet, any well-informed expert on regional affairs will tell you that — apart from the US coalition — there aren’t exactly many options when it comes to the ability of conducting airstrikes in Iraq.
At the same time, one must remember that the US — like Saudi Arabia — subscribes to and respects international treaties. Furthermore, and contrary to Iranian propaganda, it certainly has no interest or intention in targeting mosques, residential areas or funerals.
Now, regardless of the outcome of the Pentagon’s internal investigation, the fact remains that 15 innocent women died in Iraq yesterday. This is truly sad, as any innocent life lost — be it Sunni, Shiite, Christian, Jewish or of any other religion — is a life too many!
It goes without saying that any/all warring nations must continue to do their utmost to avoid civilian causalities; countries that develop weapon systems must continue to enhance their precision technology, or enhance their intelligence gathering to avoid atrocities such as what happened in Kirkuk yesterday.
But most importantly, with only days separating us from the upcoming American elections, all one could hope for is that the next US president gets better advice on the complexities of the Middle East. And that he/she understands that the war — whether physical or ideological — on the likes of Daesh and the equally horrific Iranian-funded militias can’t be won through a remote control, but through close engagement and via a better partnership with long-term and reliable US allies, such as its Arab Gulf allies.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, UAE review mechanism to ensure GCC stability

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received on Friday Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed...

US ‘vulnerable to JASTA because of global operations’

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry and Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir agreed on the...

Saudi Arabia to provide food aid for 4m Syrian refugees through WFP

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia represented by the Saudi Fund for Development SFD signed an agreement with...

North-South train to run early next year

RIYADH Riyadh Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar said Thursday that the North South Railway will be...

Prison riot instigators get 2 years each

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Thursday sentenced three Saudis to two years in...

Saudi, Indian ministers hold talks to help laid-off workers return home

RIYADH Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmed Al Humaidan held a productive...

Abu Dhabi crown prince arrives in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Abu Dhabi s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Saudi Arabia on...

Saudi Arabia has no plans of changing peg to US dollar

JEDDAH The government has no plans to change Saudi Arabia s exchange rate Finance Minister...

UN silence over Tehran crimes is stunning — Riyadh

JEDDAH Iran s supplying the Houthi militia with weapons and ammunition is the main cause of the...

KSA, Portugal sign cooperation accord

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Portugal have signed a cooperation agreement following the Third Saudi...

Old Jeddah buildings await bulldozers in smart city drive

JEDDAH There are thousands of ramshackle buildings across Jeddah most of them concentrated in old...

Govt cracks down on those who misuse social media accounts

JEDDAH The increasing use of social media to harm the Saudi community citizens or Islam by some...

Crown prince: Saudi missions should be open to all citizens

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior said in Riyadh on...

Palestine crying for a solution, says Shoura Council chairman

ANKARA Shoura Council Chairman Abdullah Al Asheikh said that the decades long Palestinian problem...

Fighting extremism: Malaysia wants to learn from Kingdom

RIYADH Malaysia has announced the arrest of 137 people on suspicion of involvement with the Daesh...

King orders tuition paid for person with visual impairment

JEDDAH Prince Sultan bin Salman president of the Association for Disabled Children has thanked...

Around Arab News

Muslims in Italy protest over unfair restrictions

ROME Several hundred Muslims staged a protest prayer outside the Colosseum in Rome on Friday over...

Iranian media accuses US of killing worshippers in airstrike near Kirkuk

JEDDAH An airstrike killed 15 women on Friday at a shrine near the city of Kirkuk in northern...

Saudi Arabia, UAE review mechanism to ensure GCC stability

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received on Friday Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed...

Editorial: Investigation aside, bombing an Iraqi shrine is a reminder of the brutality of war

Just like misinformation led to a Saudi led coalition plane targeting a funeral hall and...

US ‘vulnerable to JASTA because of global operations’

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry and Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir agreed on the...

Saudi Arabia to provide food aid for 4m Syrian refugees through WFP

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia represented by the Saudi Fund for Development SFD signed an agreement with...

Preventing Iraq's disintegration

I read with interest the article Mosul Say no to sectarian rhetoric Oct 20 by Abdulrahman Al...

Woes of Syria

This is with reference to the article Syria s darkest hour Oct 20 by Javier Solana The entire...

A realistic decision

This is with reference to the report Philippines Duterte in China announces separation from US...

Cyber attacks disrupt PayPal, Twitter, other sites

NEW YORK Cyber attacks targeting a little known Internet infrastructure company Dyn disrupted...

North-South train to run early next year

RIYADH Riyadh Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar said Thursday that the North South Railway will be...

Prison riot instigators get 2 years each

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Thursday sentenced three Saudis to two years in...

Saudi, Indian ministers hold talks to help laid-off workers return home

RIYADH Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmed Al Humaidan held a productive...

Presidential candidates carry campaign barbs into NY dinner

NEW YORK Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton took their acrimonious presidential...

Canada walks out of trade talks with ‘incapable’ EU

BRUSSELS Canada s trade minister walked out of talks in Belgium on Friday declaring that the...

Burkina Faso govt says it thwarted coup plot

OUAGADOUGOU Burkina Faso said Friday it thwarted a vast conspiracy earlier this month by forces...