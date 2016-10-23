  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • MERS kills man in Hofuf and infects five others in a week

Saudi Arabia

MERS kills man in Hofuf and infects five others in a week

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

Particles of the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) coronavirus that emerged in 2012 are seen in an undated colorized transmission electron micrograph from the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in this handout. (REUTERS)

RIYADH: With the onset of winter, fresh incidents of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) are being recorded in some parts of the Kingdom, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health here on Friday.
During the past seven days, six new cases of MERS, including one death, were reported in the Kingdom.
The death was of a 73-year-old Saudi man in Hofuf who was ailing for some time in hospital, while the other five cases were those of a 53-year-old Saudi man from Abha, a 72-year-old man from Riyadh, an expatriate, 47, from Buraidah, a 73-year-old Saudi man, and an expatriate woman from Hofuf.
According to doctors, the patients in Riyadh and Abha are in critical condition getting treatment in the intensive care unit.
Since July 2012, 1,463 patients were infected in all parts of the Kingdom. This resulted in 612 deaths, 845 recoveries and five patients currently receiving treatment. During the last Islamic year which ended a month ago, there had been a total of 192 people, including 131 men, who were affected by MERS-CoV.
The month of Ramadan witnessed the peak when it recorded 47 patients in one single health facility.
Dr. Shin Young-soo, World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for the Western Pacific, said continued vigilance for any new cases of MERS-CoV through an early detection and rapid response system in particular, is highly recommended.
Healthcare workers are further advised to practice stringent infection prevention and control measures when treating patients to protect themselves and others. This includes hand washing before and after contact with each patient, and wearing a medical mask, eye protection, gown and gloves when treating probable or confirmed MERS-CoV cases.
According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) is an illness caused by a virus (more specifically, a coronavirus) called Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV).
MERS affects the respiratory system (lungs and breathing tubes). Most MERS patients developed severe acute respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. About three to four out of every 10 patients reported with MERS have died.
Dr. Haleem Siddiqi, a medical practitioner who has been working in the Kingdom for more than a decade, told Arab News that these incidents are post-Haj since domestic pilgrims return home with severe cough and cold. "Those who suffer from chronic diseases are susceptible hosts to this virus,” he noted, adding that the MERS virus is not seasonal.
The virus was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and camels are likely to be a major reservoir host for MERS-CoV. However, the exact role of camels in transmission of the virus and the exact route(s) of transmission are unknown.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Kingdom distributes 30,000 food baskets in Yemen’s Hodeidah

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid KSRelief on Friday distributed 30...

Three heads of state visit KSA this week in flurry of diplomatic activity

RIYADH A flurry of diplomatic activity will be witnessed by the Kingdom during the next few weeks...

Four out of 5 Saudi entries bag awards at Gulf Film Festival

JEDDAH Saudi films bagged four awards at the Gulf Film Festival 2016 at Abu Dhabi in different...

Riyadh, Seoul working on compact reactors for nuclear energy

RIYADH The Kingdom is working closely with South Korea on developing technology for small compact...

Saudi Arabia, UAE review mechanism to ensure GCC stability

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received on Friday Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed...

Editorial: Investigation aside, bombing an Iraqi shrine is a reminder of the brutality of war

Just like misinformation led to a Saudi led coalition plane targeting a funeral hall and...

US ‘vulnerable to JASTA because of global operations’

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry and Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir agreed on the...

Saudi Arabia to provide food aid for 4m Syrian refugees through WFP

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia represented by the Saudi Fund for Development SFD signed an agreement with...

North-South train to run early next year

RIYADH Riyadh Gov Prince Faisal bin Bandar said Thursday that the North South Railway will be...

Prison riot instigators get 2 years each

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh on Thursday sentenced three Saudis to two years in...

Saudi, Indian ministers hold talks to help laid-off workers return home

RIYADH Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmed Al Humaidan held a productive...

Abu Dhabi crown prince arrives in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Abu Dhabi s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Saudi Arabia on...

Saudi Arabia has no plans of changing peg to US dollar

JEDDAH The government has no plans to change Saudi Arabia s exchange rate Finance Minister...

UN silence over Tehran crimes is stunning — Riyadh

JEDDAH Iran s supplying the Houthi militia with weapons and ammunition is the main cause of the...

KSA, Portugal sign cooperation accord

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Portugal have signed a cooperation agreement following the Third Saudi...

Old Jeddah buildings await bulldozers in smart city drive

JEDDAH There are thousands of ramshackle buildings across Jeddah most of them concentrated in old...

Around Arab News

AT&T buying HBO and CNN owner Time Warner for $85.4 billion

NEW YORK Grab some popcorn AT T wants to take you to the movies AT T is buying Time Warner the...

Kingdom distributes 30,000 food baskets in Yemen’s Hodeidah

RIYADH The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid KSRelief on Friday distributed 30...

Three heads of state visit KSA this week in flurry of diplomatic activity

RIYADH A flurry of diplomatic activity will be witnessed by the Kingdom during the next few weeks...

MERS kills man in Hofuf and infects five others in a week

RIYADH With the onset of winter fresh incidents of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome...

Saudi-Kazakh cooperation a must to tackle scourge of terrorism

Since I had the honor and pleasure of hosting my colleague and friend Mr Adel Al Jubeir Saudi...

Managing compromise in the Middle East

The Middle East and especially the Arab world is experiencing a period of fundamental change and...

Four out of 5 Saudi entries bag awards at Gulf Film Festival

JEDDAH Saudi films bagged four awards at the Gulf Film Festival 2016 at Abu Dhabi in different...

Riyadh, Seoul working on compact reactors for nuclear energy

RIYADH The Kingdom is working closely with South Korea on developing technology for small compact...

Cyberattacks cripple Twitter, Netflix

SAN FRANCISCO Cyberattacks pounded the underpinnings of the Internet Friday crippling Twitter...

Syria regime launches 3rd chemical attack

NEW YORK An international team has determined that the Syrian government carried out a third...

Bahrain to auction banned opposition’s seized assets

DUBAI Bahrain will auction the confiscated assets of the main Shiite opposition in the kingdom...

Houthis continue to violate UN-brokered truce

JAZAN Houthi militias and their supporters from deposed President Ali Abdullah Saleh have...

Democrat TV ad features slain US Muslim captain

CLEVELAND While Hillary Clinton unveiled an emotional television ad featuring the parents of a...

Giant pages from ancient Qur’an on display in America

WASHINGTON Books come in all sizes but one 15th century Qur an was so enormous it s said that a...

Remembering war, grateful Bosnians rally for Clinton

BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA Residents of Sarajevo expressed Saturday their support for Hillary Clinton in...

Venezuela braces for political turbulence

CARACAS Venezuela Venezuela is bracing for turbulence after the socialist government blocked a...