2 police officers shot dead in Dammam — Al-Arabiya

JEDDAH: Two security officers were shot dead early Tuesday in Dammam, a spokesman of the Eastern Province police said.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the spokesman as saying the two officers were on their way home from work at past midnight and were parking a private car at Al-Dabab neighborhood along King Saud Road when they came under fire from unidentified gunmen.

Al-Arabiya network quoted a source as saying at least three gunmen were involved in the crime.

The case is under investigation, the police spokesman said.