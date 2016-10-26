  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Hadi government: Peace plan ‘must disarm Houthis’

Middle-East

Hadi government: Peace plan ‘must disarm Houthis’

Hani Hazaimeh & Mohammed Al-Sulami |

UN’s Yemen envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed addresses a press conference before his departure from Sanaa on Tuesday. (AFP)

JEDDAH: The Yemeni government will not accept any peace plan that does not include disarming Houthi militias and does not adhere to the three references and UN Resolution 2216.
Abdul Malek Al-Mekhlafi, Yemeni deputy premier and foreign minister, made this clear in tweets on Tuesday.
“Any solution that does not adhere to the three references (GCC, NDC outcomes and UNSC 2216), will only legitimize the coup and won’t achieve peace,” he said.
The government “seeks peace and ending the war triggered by the putschists; achieving this requires ending the coup, handover of weapons and withdrawal. Any attempt to keep the militia and its arms anywhere won’t be accepted by our people who sacrificed thousands of martyrs for peace and freedom,” he explained.
The UN envoy for Yemen on Tuesday presented a proposal to the Houthis and their allies on advancing prospects for peace as protests marred the final day of his talks in Sanaa. Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said the rebels would give their response to the written roadmap on political and security arrangements in the coming days.
“We have not received any draft proposal or plan from the UN envoy. Our position is clear. Any political settlement must be based on the GCC initiative and the outcomes of the national dialogue and the UN relevant resolutions particularity 2016. Once we receive such plan, the government will meet and discuss it,” Yemeni government spokesperson Rajeh Badi said.
Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition denied on Tuesday it had imposed a “blockade” on Yemen, saying that it instead was controlling access to the country to prevent pro-Iran rebels from obtaining arms.
“No, there is no blockade,” coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmed Al-Assiri told AFP. “There is control based on international law ... Control is different from blockade, which means that nobody can enter or leave the country,” he said.
Echoing Al-Assiri, Badi said the coalition is acting in accordance with UN Resolution 2216. “Article 15 of the UN Resolution 2216 on Yemen authorizes the neighboring countries to inspect all ships suspected to be carrying arms to the Houthis or to Ali Abdullah Saleh forces,” Badi told Arab News over the phone.
Al-Assiri said that only “aircraft from humanitarian organizations and the UN” can land or take off from rebel-controlled capital Sanaa. “They are the only aircraft that do not undergo inspection,” he said. “We understand the difficulties facing the population in Yemen, but the situation has changed” because of the war.
Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi resident was killed, and a Pakistani resident injured in shelling from Yemeni territory in Suqam, Najran.
A spokesman for the Civil Defense in Najran, Abdulkhaleq Al-Qahtani, said Civil Defense personnel received a report on Tuesday morning about a projectile launched by the Houthis from Yemen, which fell in Suqam in Najran, killing a Bangladeshi expat and injuring another Pakistani resident. The latter was transported to hospital for urgent treatment.
On Monday night, violent confrontations took place across the Saudi-Yemeni border, lasting into the early hours of Tuesday morning. Saudi forces repelled a failed attack by the Houthis and the Republican Guard of the deposed president, resulting in the deaths of dozens. Some attackers escaped back.
In Al-Muwsam, an operation by the Border Guard and ground forces resulted in the capture of seven former Republican Guards, and the killing of dozens after a large group of Houthis and former Republic Guards were spotted trying to approach the Saudi border. The situation was immediately dealt with.
Around 400km to the southeast of the border, a Houthi group was neutralized by Saudi planes and artillery. And on the border of Najran, six Houthis were killed, while others fled.
On Monday night, Al-Twal in Najran was subjected to a number of projectiles, but no injuries occurred. The sources of these projectiles were targeted by Saudi artillery.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

‘Collective punishment’ of Sunnis irks UN; Turkey threatens to launch Iraq operation

ERBIL The United Nations voiced concern on Tuesday that Kurdish authorities had forced 250...

UN reports wave of Daesh atrocities

GENEVA BAGHDAD The UN said Tuesday it had received reports of dozens of execution type killings...

Israeli forces ‘could have avoided killings’

JERUSALEM Reviews of shootings in which Israeli security forces killed a knife wielding...

UN aborts plan to evacuate Aleppo patients, blames all

BEIRUT The United Nations has abandoned plans to evacuate patients from besieged rebel held east...

US expects 'overlap' in Mosul, Raqqa battles against Daesh

PARIS France The United States expects the campaigns against Daesh militants in Mosul and Raqqa...

Saudi-led coalition denies Yemen ‘blockade’

DUBAI The Saudi led coalition denied on Tuesday it had imposed a blockade on Yemen saying instead...

Daesh diversionary attack draws Iraqi forces away from Mosul

BAGHDAD Iraqi forces backed by US led coalition airstrikes battled Daesh militants for a third...

Blast in Turkish Mediterranean resort causes slight injuries

ANKARA Turkey An explosion inside a car left in the parking lot of the local chamber of trade in...

Iraq faces questions on airstrike; Mosul campaign on track

BARTELLA Iraq US backed Iraqi forces fought their way inside two villages Monday as they crept...

New Aleppo truce not under consideration, says Moscow

MOSCOW Russia said Monday it was not currently considering a new truce in the Syrian city of...

Case of seized Franco-Syrian father, son referred to French justice system

PARIS FIDH and LDH along with Obeida Dabbagh referred the case of the forced disappearance of the...

NGOs want Russia out of UN rights council for Syria role

UNITED NATIONS More than 80 human rights and aid organizations on Monday urged UN member states...

Egypt’s security chief warns of Brotherhood scheme to incite chaos

CAIRO Egypt s interior minister warned in comments published Monday that the country faced...

Israel’s next Gaza war will be ‘last’: Lieberman

JERUSALEM Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Monday that Israel s next war with Gaza...

Daesh supporter gets 10-year jail term for plotting to kill expats in UAE

ABU DHABI An Emirati court on Monday jailed a Sudanese man for 10 years for planning a bomb...

Iraqi lawmaker, rights group urge inquiry into mosque attack

BAGHDAD An Iraqi lawmaker has called on her government to investigate a suspected air strike at a...

Around Arab News

Hadi government: Peace plan ‘must disarm Houthis’

JEDDAH The Yemeni government will not accept any peace plan that does not include disarming...

16 bilateral agreements boost Riyadh-Astana ties

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev...

‘Collective punishment’ of Sunnis irks UN; Turkey threatens to launch Iraq operation

ERBIL The United Nations voiced concern on Tuesday that Kurdish authorities had forced 250...

King Salman: Saudi Arabia living a historic transformation through Vision 2030

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman stressed that Saudi Arabia is living a...

KSA boosts cooperation with Sweden

RIYADH Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lovfen accompanied by a delegation arrived in the Kingdom on...

Training stressed for improved Nitaqat to succeed

RIYADH Various sectors of the Kingdom have expressed optimism regarding the announced launching...

Addict kills both parents in Taif

JEDDAH An ugly crime shocked the people of Taif in the west of Saudi Arabia after a young man who...

KSA reinforces commitment to UN program against illicit arms

UNITED NATIONS The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said it stands by its commitment to the UN Programme...

US envoy and UBT rector discuss future collaboration

JEDDAH US Ambassador Joseph A Westphal met with University of Business and Technology UBT Rector...

Women showcase talent on YouTube and in the TV industry

JEDDAH A media revolution is taking place and many women have been making waves on YouTube and in...

Trump says Clinton policy on Syria would lead to World War Three

DORAL FLORIDA US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Democrat...

UN reports wave of Daesh atrocities

GENEVA BAGHDAD The UN said Tuesday it had received reports of dozens of execution type killings...

Israeli forces ‘could have avoided killings’

JERUSALEM Reviews of shootings in which Israeli security forces killed a knife wielding...

UN aborts plan to evacuate Aleppo patients, blames all

BEIRUT The United Nations has abandoned plans to evacuate patients from besieged rebel held east...

Discrimination against Muslim businessman at yacht club

HARTFORD Connecticut A Muslim businessman and his wife are suing a Connecticut yacht club on...

Some Indonesians ‘joining pro-Daesh groups in Philippines’

JAKARTA Daesh supporters from Indonesia are traveling to join forces with their counterparts in...