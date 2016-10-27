  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 31 min 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • US Treasury Secretary says 9/11 law could have ‘serious implications’ for shared US-Gulf interests

Saudi Arabia

US Treasury Secretary says 9/11 law could have ‘serious implications’ for shared US-Gulf interests

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

US Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew

RIYADH: A US law allowing victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks to sue Saudi Arabia could have “serious implications” for shared US-Gulf interests, a top Obama administration official said.
US Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew made the comments at the opening of a meeting with finance ministers from the GCC.
The US Congress voted overwhelmingly in September to override President Barack Obama’s veto of the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA).
Lew said JASTA “would enact broad changes in long-standing international law regarding sovereign immunity that, if applied globally, could have serious implications for our shared interests.”
He said the President Obama’s administration has proven its determination to hold people responsible when they commit “horrendous acts,” but “there are ways to do that without undermining important international legal principles.”
In opposing the law, Obama said it would harm US interests by opening up the US to private lawsuits over its military missions abroad.
Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have also expressed concern about erosion of sovereign immunity, a principle sacrosanct in international relations.
But the potential implications go far beyond the Gulf.
Some British, French and Dutch lawmakers have threatened retaliatory legislation to allow their courts to pursue US officials, threatening a global legal domino effect.
Later Thursday, Lew was to meet Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince and Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef, and Saudi economic officials.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

King reiterates Saudi support for Syrians

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman met with Riad Hijab the general coordinator...

Saudi forces foil another Houthi attack near Jazan

JEDDAH The Yemeni government on Wednesday reiterated it did not receive any peace plan from the...

IMF endorses Saudi policy shift to tackle low oil prices

JEDDAH International Monetary Fund IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Wednesday welcomed...

King Salman praises Vision 2030, says challenges will be met

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said that the Kingdom is undergoing a...

US doctors visit Saudi clinics in Zaatari refugee camp

MAFRAQ Jordan US doctors who are members of the Syrian American Medical Society SAMS and the Free...

How a slum became a serene neighborhood in Madinah

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman inaugurated a project to develop and improve the...

KSA wants IPU meeting to discuss state sovereignty

JEDDAH Shoura Council will take part in the meetings of the General Assembly of the Inter...

Sudanese conjoined twins to be separated on Saturday in Riyadh

RIYADH Sudanese conjoined twins who were flown to Riyadh from Khartoum will be separated here by...

16 bilateral agreements boost Riyadh-Astana ties

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev...

King Salman: Saudi Arabia living a historic transformation through Vision 2030

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman stressed that Saudi Arabia is living a...

KSA boosts cooperation with Sweden

RIYADH Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lovfen accompanied by a delegation arrived in the Kingdom on...

Training stressed for improved Nitaqat to succeed

RIYADH Various sectors of the Kingdom have expressed optimism regarding the announced launching...

Addict kills both parents in Taif

JEDDAH An ugly crime shocked the people of Taif in the west of Saudi Arabia after a young man who...

KSA reinforces commitment to UN program against illicit arms

UNITED NATIONS The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said it stands by its commitment to the UN Programme...

US envoy and UBT rector discuss future collaboration

JEDDAH US Ambassador Joseph A Westphal met with University of Business and Technology UBT Rector...

Women showcase talent on YouTube and in the TV industry

JEDDAH A media revolution is taking place and many women have been making waves on YouTube and in...

Around Arab News

Four Iranian arms shipments to Yemen stopped: US admiral

DUBAI Warships from the US Navy and allied nations have intercepted four weapons shipments from...

Man shot dead by police outside US embassy in Kenya

NAIROBI A man was shot and killed by Kenyan police outside the US embassy in the capital Nairobi...

India expels Pakistani embassy staffer over espionage charge

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s Foreign Ministry on Thursday said India was expelling a Pakistani diplomat...

EU approves new Syria sanctions, targets 10 top officials

BRUSSELS The European Union on Thursday added 10 top Syrian officials to its sanctions blacklist...

Afghan spy agency confirms Al-Qaeda leaders killed in strikes

KABUL Afghanistan s spy agency on Thursday confirmed that two top Al Qaeda leaders in the country...

WWE — (3/4 November 2016, Riyadh)

http www ticketmaster ae event wwe live riyadh 2016 tickets 5087 1 1 http www ticketmaster ae...

US Treasury Secretary says 9/11 law could have ‘serious implications’ for shared US-Gulf interests

RIYADH A US law allowing victims of the September 11 2001 attacks to sue Saudi Arabia could have...

King reiterates Saudi support for Syrians

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman met with Riad Hijab the general coordinator...

Saudi forces foil another Houthi attack near Jazan

JEDDAH The Yemeni government on Wednesday reiterated it did not receive any peace plan from the...

IMF endorses Saudi policy shift to tackle low oil prices

JEDDAH International Monetary Fund IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Wednesday welcomed...

Airstrikes snuff out lives of 22 schoolchildren in Syrian city

UNITED NATIONS UNITED STATES Air strikes that hit a school in Syria s rebel held Idlib province...

King Salman praises Vision 2030, says challenges will be met

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman said that the Kingdom is undergoing a...

US doctors visit Saudi clinics in Zaatari refugee camp

MAFRAQ Jordan US doctors who are members of the Syrian American Medical Society SAMS and the Free...

How a slum became a serene neighborhood in Madinah

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman inaugurated a project to develop and improve the...

KSA wants IPU meeting to discuss state sovereignty

JEDDAH Shoura Council will take part in the meetings of the General Assembly of the Inter...

Sudanese conjoined twins to be separated on Saturday in Riyadh

RIYADH Sudanese conjoined twins who were flown to Riyadh from Khartoum will be separated here by...