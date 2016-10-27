  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi airports need better management

Columns

Saudi airports need better management

Abdulateef Al-Mulhim |

Abdulateef Al-Mulhim

About two weeks ago, a report was issued that classified world's airports into different categories.
In that report, Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport was ranked one of the worst airports in the world due to its lack of services.
Allow me to clarify one thing that the report in question is not prepared by any credible or official aviation or consulting agency. It is prepared by a blogger and is based on the experiences shared by travelers.
In any case, the relevant officials should look into the matter closely and do something to change the perception of our airports.
Ironically, just a few decades ago, Saudi Arabia was one of those few countries, which had three international airports, in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran, and about 20 airports to handle domestic flights.
There was a time when all the three Saudi international airports enjoyed a great reputation worldwide in terms of efficiency, passenger satisfaction, and speed of check-in and entry process. Most importantly Saudi airports were known to be the most secured airports in the world.
Around 39 years ago, when Saudi Arabia had three international airports, countries like China and the former Soviet Union each had only one international airport - in Beijing and Moscow respectively.
Saudi airports were the largest in the Middle East and Saudi Airline had the largest fleet of modern aircraft of different sizes and models.
Until recently, Dhahran International Airport was a main hub for travelers from all the Gulf states to be connected to Europe and the United States through direct flights.
Also, as far back as 1959 Dhahran airport was known to be one of the few major hubs for flights boarded by passengers from the Middle East for the United States and other destinations. So what has happened, now? Why do Saudi airports get the lowest ratings?
Passengers always look for ease and comfort when traveling through an airport — clean and efficient facilities, frequency of flights, comfortable waiting areas, professional staff at the luggage handling and ticketing counters, well-behaved customs officers, passport control personnel and safety procedures that ensure safe departure and smooth arrival.
In other words, an airport is an area that needs strong coordination among many people from different agencies. Saudi airports had all the means to beat all airports around the world.
The Saudi government had spent billions of riyals to build new airports, new terminals and to upgrade existing airports and the related facilities. But, what we need the most are trained personnel to deal with people of different nationalities.
Airport officials are supposed to deal with all kinds of passengers in a courteous manner and to help resolve their issues.
Due to religious tourism, Saudi airports have to deal with a huge number of passengers on a daily basis. But somehow we lag behind other countries when it comes to customer (in this case passenger) satisfaction.
Our airports don't only need to upgrade their infrastructure but there is a great need to improve the overall operations. Thanks to the new technology, we can achieve great results with proper planning and effective management.
It is no secret that an airport could prove to be a huge source of income. In addition to that it creates a positive or negative image of the country in the minds of travelers.
Airports are open billboard for public relations for countries around the world.
We should focus on improving the quality of service at Saudi airports.
Women should not only be hired for the passport control department but they should be encouraged to work in other areas as well.
Women are always more patient and more willing to extend a helping hand. Nowadays people around the Kingdom and especially in Jeddah are waiting for a new airport.
In terms of infrastructure, the new airport will be one of its kind but there is a great need to focus on the quality of service and other facilities.
Without improving the service quality, such huge infrastructure will be of no use.
We have more than 20 airports all over the Kingdom and it is important to manage these airports in better and more efficient ways.

* The writer is a retired commodore of the Royal Saudi Navy. He can be contacted at [email protected]

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Mixed UK messages deepen EU rift

In the hours before Theresa May stepped to the podium in Birmingham earlier this month to lay out...

Cholera in war-torn Yemen

International warnings including that of the World Health Organization of the emergence of cases...

Israel’s strategy to erase the word ‘Occupation’ and Palestine

Recently the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization UNESCO voted to...

Education innovation in the Mideast

Supporting the millions of newly displaced people of the Middle East demands resources far beyond...

Demographics and development

Achieving the ambitious Sustainable Development Goals which aim to end poverty boost shared...

The uninvited guest in US election

Many unorthodox things have taken place in the 2016 race for the White House but Russia is...

America after the election

The ongoing presidential campaign in the United States stands out for its lack of civility and...

Mosul and Aleppo: A tale of two cities

Two great sieges are getting underway in the Middle East one in Mosul in Iraq and the other in...

UK between inclusion and exclusion

British Prime Minister Theresa May once warned her fellow Conservatives of the perils of being...

Partnerships in disaster governance

The increasing importance of private businesses charities and faith based organizations in...

The politics of cooperation in the Arctic

Despite tensions over conflicts in Syria and Ukraine Russia and the West have maintained a strong...

N-deal puts Iran at a crossroads

Following harsh criticism from hard liners three ministers in the Cabinet of Iranian President...

Mosul beyond the battle

The Iraqi government s initiative to free Mosul from the most brutal terrorist group the world...

A Hillary Clinton landslide?

With just over two weeks to go before Americans vote for a new president Hillary Clinton who has...

The war on UNESCO

Did Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi actually read the full text of the UNESCO resolution on...

It’s time to take N. Korea seriously

We are living in dangerous and uncertain times The United States is engaged in a bizarre and...

Around Arab News

Saudi airports need better management

About two weeks ago a report was issued that classified world s airports into different...

Mixed UK messages deepen EU rift

In the hours before Theresa May stepped to the podium in Birmingham earlier this month to lay out...

61 defendants in India-based call center scam charged in US

WASHINGTON It can be a frightening call to get and it s a familiar one for many thousands of...

Apple revamps computer line with new MacBook Pro, adds touch screen keys

CUPERTINO CALIFORNIA Apple Inc unveiled a revamped MacBook Pro on Thursday adding a fingerprint...

Putin says US “hysteria” over Russia is election ploy

KRASNAYA POLYANA RUSSIA President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused American politicians of...

Protecting hard-won peace

This refers to media reports about growing protests in northern Sri Lanka over the police killing...

Kingdom’s continued progress

This refers to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques assertion that Saudi Arabia is undergoing...

Four Iranian arms shipments to Yemen stopped: US admiral

DUBAI Warships from the US Navy and allied nations have intercepted four weapons shipments from...

Man shot dead by police outside US embassy in Kenya

NAIROBI A man was shot and killed by Kenyan police outside the US embassy in the capital Nairobi...

India expels Pakistani embassy staffer over espionage charge

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s Foreign Ministry on Thursday said India was expelling a Pakistani diplomat...

EU approves new Syria sanctions, targets 10 top officials

BRUSSELS The European Union on Thursday added 10 top Syrian officials to its sanctions blacklist...

Afghan spy agency confirms Al-Qaeda leaders killed in strikes

KABUL Afghanistan s spy agency on Thursday confirmed that two top Al Qaeda leaders in the country...

WWE — (3/4 November 2016, Riyadh)

http www ticketmaster ae event wwe live riyadh 2016 tickets 5087 1 1 http www ticketmaster ae...

US Treasury Secretary says 9/11 law could have ‘serious implications’ for shared US-Gulf interests

RIYADH A US law allowing victims of the September 11 2001 attacks to sue Saudi Arabia could have...

King reiterates Saudi support for Syrians

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman met with Riad Hijab the general coordinator...

Saudi forces foil another Houthi attack near Jazan

JEDDAH The Yemeni government on Wednesday reiterated it did not receive any peace plan from the...