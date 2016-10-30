Saudi authorities foil imminent terror attacks; 8 arrested, 9 wanted

JEDDAH: Authorities on Sunday announced that a number of imminent terrorist attacks in the Kingdom had been thwarted, including a plan to car-bomb the Al-Jawhara Stadium in Jeddah during the match between the Saudi and UAE national teams earlier this month.

Ministry of Interior security spokesman Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki said that on Oct. 9, 2016, authorities obtained information about a terrorist threat targeting Al-Jawhara Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah during the KSA-UAE match scheduled on Oct. 11, 2016, using a car full of explosives parked in the stadium’s lot.

He said surveillance operations subsequently led to the arrest of four suspects on Oct. 10, 2016. They were identified as: Saliman Arab Al-Deeni, a Pakistani; Farmanallah Naqchaband Khan, also a Pakistani; Hassan Abdul Karim Haji Mohammed, a Syrian national; and Abdulazim Tahir Abdullah Ibrahim, a Sudanese.

Also busted was a terrorist cell of four members, based in Shaqraa, Riyadh, which had been planning attacks against security forces on orders from a Daesh terrorist leader in Syria, Al-Turki said.

All four members, Saudi nationals, were arrested and identified as Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Hamoud Al-Ma’aili, Abdullah bin Obaid bin Mahmas Usaimi Al-Otaibi, Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Jafin Al-Da’jani Al-Otaibi and Mujahid bin Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Rashid.

Al-Turki revealed that the individuals admitted during investigations the direct link between the cell and Daesh in Syria, and that they had been monitoring a number of security officers working in Tabuk, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, pending instructions from abroad to target them through certain acts. Six other members (all Saudi nationals) were also arrested for their links with the cell members, and investigations are underway to identify their exact connection to the cell and its activities.



Wanted

Al-Turki said that during ongoing investigations into the terrorist cases that occurred previously in the province of Qatif and Dammam, which targeted citizens, residents, security authorities, and public and security installations, probers were able to identify a number of suspects.

The suspects were identified as Saudi nationals Jaafar Bin Hassan Makki Al-Mberek, Fadel Abdullah Mohammed Al Hamada, Ali Bilal Saud Al Hamad, Mohammed bin Hussein Ali Al-Ammar, Mofeed Hamza bin Ali Al-Alwan, Majid bin Ali Abdulraheem Al-Faraj, and Ayman Ibrahim Hasan Al-Mukhtar, and Bahraini national Hassan Mahmoud Ali Abdullah.

The Ministry of Interior is urging these individuals to turn themselves in to security authorities, and is warning all those who are dealing with these individuals that they are making themselves accountable as well.

“The announcement is also an opportunity for those who are exploited by these wanted individuals in providing services to them, to come forward to security authorities and clarify their positions in order to avoid accountability and charges of aiding and abetting terrorism,” the ministry said in a statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to report such information by calling 990 or visiting the nearest security point, it said, adding that those who report information are entitled to a reward as per Royal Decree No. 46142/8, which provides for granting a financial reward reward of SR1 million to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of a wanted individual, as well as a reward of SR5 million if more than one wanted individual is arrested.

A reward of SR7 million is granted if information provided leads to the foiling of a terrorist operation.