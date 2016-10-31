Woes of Yemen

I read with interest the article “Reasonable ideas for peace in Yemen” (Oct. 31) by Abdulrahman Al-Rashed. I do agree with the writer that the peace initiative should have been accepted. All stakeholders in Yemen need a starting point to move toward restoration of lasting peace. Instead of rejecting all proposals, there is a need to agree on a common ground to make some progress to end hostilities. The people of Yemen desperately need peace. They had already suffered under the rule of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. The legitimate Yemeni government, Houthis and all other major stakeholders should read the regional situation carefully before making rash decisions. We all have seen how terrorist organizations exploited law and order situation in other Arab countries. Yemen is also not free of such elements that are perhaps waiting for the right time to make their move. If they enter the scenario, the problems of Yemen will increase manifold.

All major stakeholders in Yemen still have time to act in the interest of their country and countrymen. Sharing power with each other is after all not such a bad idea. We, however, do understand that Houthis’ claim to power is weak but sometimes we all need to swallow a bitter pill to achieve something. That is what the Hadi government should do before it is too late. — B.H. Abdi, Hail