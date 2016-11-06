Arab-Kurdish alliance launch campaign to retake Raqqa from Daesh

Syrian Democratic Forces commanders attend a news conference in Ain Issa, some 50 km north of Raqqa, on Sunday to announce the start of an operation to capture Raqqa from Daesh militants. (REUTERS/Rodi Said)

AIN ISSA, Syria: A US-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters said Sunday it had began a long-awaited operation to capture the Daesh group’s de facto Syrian capital Raqqa.

“The major battle to liberate Raqqa and its surroundings has begun,” Jihan Sheikh Ahmed, a spokeswoman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said at a press conference in Ain Issa, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the jihadist bastion.

The operation, dubbed “The Wrath of the Euphrates,” comes as Iraqi forces backed by the US-led coalition press an assault to take the jihadist group’s Iraqi stronghold of Mosul.

Ahmed said the fight would involve some 30,000 fighters and had begun on Saturday night.

“Raqqa will be liberated by its sons and Arab, Kurdish and Turkmen factions, heroes under the banner of the Syrian Democratic Forces, and with the active participation of the (Kurdish) People’s Protection Units... in coordination with the international coalition” led by Washington, a statement read at the press conference said.

Ahmed said the operation planned to free Raqqa from “the forces of global, obscurantist terrorism represented by Daesh that took (the town) for their presumed capital.”

SDF spokesman Talal Sello told AFP the operation would proceed in two phases, “first liberating the countryside around Raqqa and isolating the city, and secondly taking control of the city.”

He said the SDF had received new weapons from the US-led coalition for the battle, including anti-tank missiles.

“The fight will not be easy, and will require accurate and careful operations because Daesh will defend its bastion knowing that the loss of Raqqa will mean it is finished in Syria,” he said.

A US official in Washington said the operation launched on Sunday is the first step to isolate Raqqa ahead of a larger assault on the city.

“We will first undertake an effort to isolate Raqqa to set the stage for an eventual assault on the city itself to liberate it” from Daeshj control, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The official said the SDF “is the partner force most capable of acting soon to isolate Raqqa, and we believe the inclusion of fighters from the local population is an important advantage the SDF brings to this effort. As these operations unfold, we will continue to plan with our allies and partners how the eventual liberation of Raqqa will unfold and who will hold that ground to prevent ISIL’s return,” he said, using another term for the Daesh group.

The US official compared the Raqqa operation with the meticulous, multi-step plans to retake the Daesh-occupied northern Iraqi city of Mosul.

“We are working to further pressure ISIL in Raqqa concurrent with significant operations under way in Iraq,” the official added, giving no further details.

No role for Turkey

Sello said Washington has agreed that Turkey will play no role in the battle to capture Raqqa.

“We have agreed definitively with the (US-led) international coalition that there will be no role for Turkey or the armed factions allied with it in the operation,” Sello told AFP.

The SDF is an alliance led by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and has been a key ally of the US-led coalition against Daesh.

But Turkey considers the YPG a “terrorist” group, and in August launched a military operation inside northern Syria targeting the Kurdish forces as well as Daesh.

France endorsed the action taken by the Syria Democratic Forces.

“I believe it will be necessary,” French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio.

Le Drian, whose country is the second-biggest contributor to the coalition, added that the battle on Mosul would be long and complicated given that Daesh was embedding itself within the local population.