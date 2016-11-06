  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Arab-Kurdish alliance launch campaign to retake Raqqa from Daesh

Middle-East

Arab-Kurdish alliance launch campaign to retake Raqqa from Daesh

Agencies |

Syrian Democratic Forces commanders attend a news conference in Ain Issa, some 50 km north of Raqqa, on Sunday to announce the start of an operation to capture Raqqa from Daesh militants. (REUTERS/Rodi Said)

AIN ISSA, Syria: A US-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters said Sunday it had began a long-awaited operation to capture the Daesh group’s de facto Syrian capital Raqqa.
“The major battle to liberate Raqqa and its surroundings has begun,” Jihan Sheikh Ahmed, a spokeswoman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said at a press conference in Ain Issa, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the jihadist bastion.
The operation, dubbed “The Wrath of the Euphrates,” comes as Iraqi forces backed by the US-led coalition press an assault to take the jihadist group’s Iraqi stronghold of Mosul.
Ahmed said the fight would involve some 30,000 fighters and had begun on Saturday night.
“Raqqa will be liberated by its sons and Arab, Kurdish and Turkmen factions, heroes under the banner of the Syrian Democratic Forces, and with the active participation of the (Kurdish) People’s Protection Units... in coordination with the international coalition” led by Washington, a statement read at the press conference said.
Ahmed said the operation planned to free Raqqa from “the forces of global, obscurantist terrorism represented by Daesh that took (the town) for their presumed capital.”
SDF spokesman Talal Sello told AFP the operation would proceed in two phases, “first liberating the countryside around Raqqa and isolating the city, and secondly taking control of the city.”
He said the SDF had received new weapons from the US-led coalition for the battle, including anti-tank missiles.
“The fight will not be easy, and will require accurate and careful operations because Daesh will defend its bastion knowing that the loss of Raqqa will mean it is finished in Syria,” he said.
A US official in Washington said the operation launched on Sunday is the first step to isolate Raqqa ahead of a larger assault on the city.
“We will first undertake an effort to isolate Raqqa to set the stage for an eventual assault on the city itself to liberate it” from Daeshj control, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The official said the SDF “is the partner force most capable of acting soon to isolate Raqqa, and we believe the inclusion of fighters from the local population is an important advantage the SDF brings to this effort. As these operations unfold, we will continue to plan with our allies and partners how the eventual liberation of Raqqa will unfold and who will hold that ground to prevent ISIL’s return,” he said, using another term for the Daesh group.
The US official compared the Raqqa operation with the meticulous, multi-step plans to retake the Daesh-occupied northern Iraqi city of Mosul.
“We are working to further pressure ISIL in Raqqa concurrent with significant operations under way in Iraq,” the official added, giving no further details.
 
No role for Turkey
Sello said Washington has agreed that Turkey will play no role in the battle to capture Raqqa.
“We have agreed definitively with the (US-led) international coalition that there will be no role for Turkey or the armed factions allied with it in the operation,” Sello told AFP.
The SDF is an alliance led by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and has been a key ally of the US-led coalition against Daesh.
But Turkey considers the YPG a “terrorist” group, and in August launched a military operation inside northern Syria targeting the Kurdish forces as well as Daesh.
The SDF announced Sunday it had begun a long-awaited operation to capture Raqqa from Daesh, as Iraqi forces push into the jihadist group’s bastion of Mosul across the border in Iraq.
France endorsed the action taken by the Syria Democratic Forces.
“I believe it will be necessary,” French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio.
Le Drian, whose country is the second-biggest contributor to the coalition, added that the battle on Mosul would be long and complicated given that Daesh was embedding itself within the local population.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Suicide bombers in ambulances kill 21 people in Iraq

TIKRIT Iraq Suicide bombers driving ambulances packed with explosives detonated their vehicles at...

Aleppo braces for renewed Russian bombardment

BEIRUT At least 74 civilians including 25 children were killed in the 8 day old offensive...

Moscow warns of attacks by radicals on return home from Syria

MOSCOW Thousands of Russians have been fighting in Syria in anti government ranks Russian Prime...

Italy says kidnapped nationals, Canadian freed in Libya

ROME Two Italians and a Canadian who were kidnapped in the south of conflict torn Libya in...

Istanbul police break up protest after arrest of pro-Kurdish deputies

ISTANBUL Istanbul police on Saturday used tear gas water cannon and plastic bullets to break up a...

Turkey says Diyarbakir car bomb work of Kurdish militants, not Daesh

ANKARA The car bomb that killed 11 people and wounded 100 in the southeast Kurdish province of...

Iraqi forces in new push into Mosul

BARTALLA IRAQ Iraqi special forces threw themselves back into battle Saturday after a first foray...

Iran: Suspended, reduced sentences to Saudi embassy attackers

Jeddah Iranian state owned media has published reports that Tehran sentenced protesters accused...

Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers; car bomb leaves 9 dead, 100 wounded

DIYARBAKIR A car bomb killed nine people and wounded more than 100 in southeastern Turkey s...

Judge who tried Mursi survives bid on life

CAIRO An Egyptian judge who tried former President Muhammad Mursi in 2015 survived an...

Houthis subjugating Yemenis at gunpoint not acceptable: Government

RIYADH It is not acceptable that coup militias hold on to heavy and medium weapons in order to...

Elite Iraq forces punch into Mosul, face tough resistance

MOSUL IRAQ Daesh fighters unleashed a deluge of bombs and gunfire Friday on Iraqi forces punching...

3 US troops killed in Jordan shooting

JEDDAH Three US military trainers were shot dead and a third injured on Friday in an exchange of...

Eight killed in car bombing in Turkey; legislators held

ANKARA Turkey A car bomb attack in the largest city in Turkey s mainly Kurdish southeast region...

UN: 239 migrants died in two shipwrecks off Libya

GENEVA At least 239 migrants believed to be from West Africa have died in two shipwrecks off...

Syrian rebels renew Aleppo strikes before Russia truce

ALEPPO Syrian rebels renewed their bid to break a government siege on eastern Aleppo on Thursday...

Around Arab News

Two days to go: Clinton and Trump scramble to finish

WASHINGTON Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton packed their schedules with last minute campaign...

Arab-Kurdish alliance launch campaign to retake Raqqa from Daesh

AIN ISSA Syria A US backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters said Sunday it had began a long...

Schools shut, construction halted in Indian capital to tackle pollution

NEW DELHI India s capital announced a slew of measures Sunday to combat the crippling air...

Suicide bombers in ambulances kill 21 people in Iraq

TIKRIT Iraq Suicide bombers driving ambulances packed with explosives detonated their vehicles at...

Pacquiao reclaims WBO title for 3rd time

LAS VEGAS Floyd Mayweather Jr stopped by to see an old foe and Manny Pacquiao tried his best to...

Trump rushed off stage after false gun alarm

RENO United States Republican Donald Trump was rushed off stage by security agents at a rally in...

KACST to host 4th Saudi international IT meet

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman is sponsoring the 4th Saudi International...

Shoura delegation to visit Germany to enhance ties

RIYADH A delegation of Shoura Council members will visit Germany on Monday with the objective of...

Citizens reporting labor violations to be rewarded

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development will grant citizens who report labor...

Saudi specialized clinics in Jordan treat 12,796 Syrians

RIYADH Saudi specialized clinics treated 12 796 patients in the Zaatari refugee camp for Syrians...

OIC condemns Houthi attempt to launch missile toward Makkah 

JEDDAH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned in the strongest terms Yemen s...

Aleppo braces for renewed Russian bombardment

BEIRUT At least 74 civilians including 25 children were killed in the 8 day old offensive...

Irish in Iraq suicide attack, claims Daesh

DUBLIN Ireland is investigating reports that an Irish citizen blew himself up in a suicide attack...

KSA joins global drive to halt climate change

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Permanent Representative to the UN Abdullah Al Mouallimi signed the Paris...

Canada commends KSA rights progress

OTTAWA Canadian Foreign Minister Stephane Dion said relations between the Kingdom and his country...

MoL and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation work together to develop nonprofit sector

JEDDAH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani said the MiSK Foundation s...