Exclusive: Saudi ambassador to US welcomes election of 45th President

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States has welcomed the election of a new president, saying that the Kingdom intends to continue its “hard work” in its relationship with America.

In a wide-ranging interview with Arab News, Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki said that he sees the “extensive relationship” between the two countries continuing under the new administration.

Republican candidate Donald Trump today emerged the 45th President of the United States, after a bitter and divisive election that divided America – and the world.

“We welcome anybody elected in any government,” Prince Abdullah said.

The ambassador said that there was no “to-do list” when it came to addressing issues with the new administration. Donald Trump is expected to be sworn in as president in January.

“We do not have a to-do list. We have a continuing list and continuing effort that I hope (is) up to the challenge. It’s just hard work, and better work, and more institutionalized work,” Prince Abdullah said.

In the full interview with Arab News, to be published in Thursday’s newspaper, the ambassador discussed the Yemen conflict and the controversial Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA).

“The Saudi-U.S. relationship is very solid and is growing deeper in all areas, irrespective of who is in the White House, as it has over the past eight decades,” Prince Abdullah said in a statement.

“The relationship has flourished in the areas of defense cooperation, countering terrorism and violent extremism, educational and cultural exchange, as well as trade and commerce, and we expect that the United States, and specifically major U.S. corporations will play a major role as we embark on achieving the goals of our Vision 2030 plan.

“It is important to note that the two countries successfully navigated various challenges throughout the history of our relationship, from countering Soviet expansion, to the liberation of Kuwait, to fighting Al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIL) side by side. We might at times differ on certain tactics, which is normal between close allies and friends, however, our overall objectives remain aligned, and we look forward to continuing our work with the next administration towards peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world over.”

