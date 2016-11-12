  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Trump ‘deserves a chance to lead’

Columns

Trump ‘deserves a chance to lead’

Faisal J. Abbas |
Whatever one might think of the outcome of the 2016 US election, perhaps the one thing we could all agree on is that it was extremely surreal. Not only did Donald Trump win, but also he — a candidate without any political experience under his belt — won against Hillary Clinton, a former first lady, senator and secretary of state.
 
He also came on top despite the majority of polls, analysts and experts predicting a miserable failure for him and a landslide victory for Clinton.
 
How did this happen? Well, looking back, it may very well be true that President-elect Donald Trump didn’t have the endorsement of the intellectuals or media elites; however — all along — he seems to have had the ears of the masses which don’t read Op-Eds of the major dailies, or even care about them. How did he win over so many voters?
 
More and more, it seems that the answer is simply: “It is the economy, stupid.”
 
“I don’t think it is as political as people think. Obama’s taxes and regulations, including Obamacare, were crushing the middle class. I think that is what the election turned on,” said Caitlin Miller, an American friend of mine who is a DC-based strategic communications consultant.
 
Yet, surreal or not, the people have spoken and the outcome must be accepted. As such, it is certainly ironic that the police is now forced to disperse angry riots organized by Hillary supporters; when less than a week ago, the worry among pundits and observers was about Trump supporters becoming violent had he lost.
 
Of course, the right to peaceful protest is guaranteed under the US Constitution, but Americans angry at the result must also remember that the whole world is watching and expecting them to deploy the same self-restraint and democratic values they preach elsewhere. As such, Hillary Clinton has a major role to play now in calming down and insisting that her followers adhere to the rules of the game (hopefully with the same persistence she displayed — a few years ago — against Egyptians who took to the streets to oppose the “democratically elected” former Muslim Brotherhood-backed Muhammad Mursi).
 
On the other hand, I find it surprising that many observers are surprised that Mr. Trump is now sounding more “presidential”, that Mr. Obama has welcomed him at the White House and that Ms. Clinton has said that her former opponent “deserves a chance to lead.”
Maybe it is because this year’s election was so intense, and so much more about personality than we have seen in a very long time, to the extent that voters actually believed it was personal. Yet, the reality is once the results are out, it is game-over and it is the political leaders’ job to ensure a smooth transition of power and that the will of the people is adhered to.
 
Now, whether or not Donald J. Trump will be a good US president is a different question. Judging by his post-election statements so far — which singled that he intends to treat ALL Americans equally and he means well for other nations — one shouldn’t be worried yet.
 
As far as the Arab world goes, one can’t say anything except that it was certainly a positive development that the president-elect has pledged to work towards a just peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis.
 
While one of his foreign policy advisors, Walid Phares, has gestured the intention to develop a coalition with the GCC states, Egypt and Jordan to fight terrorism.
 
However, this topic should be revisited once Trump’s key appointments, chief of staff and cabinet are announced over the next few days.
Faisal J. Abbas is the editor in chief of Arab News. He can be reached on Twitter @FaisalJAbbas

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Trump files: Confronting Iran

When Ronald Reagan won the US presidency in 1981 Iran perceived it was dealing with a strong...

Shifting of alliances in the Mideast?

Hardly a day passes without a development in the Middle East and the extraordinary complexity of...

Trump’s foreign policy task

During his campaign US President elect Donald Trump questioned the alliances and institutions...

Europe now stands alone

Just like the polls prior to the United Kingdom s Brexit referendum the polls in the run up to...

Paris Agreement is under threat

As news of Donald Trump s victory in the US presidential elections spread around the world some...

Reason not emotion with Trump can save Palestine

President elect Donald J Trump defied all predictions Tuesday night and soundly defeated his...

Trump may offer real hope for a solution in Syria

President elect Donald Trump has just made history He takes the reign of power in 1600...

Trump files: Relationship with the Gulf

Donald Trump winning the US presidency has become the topic of the hour I will discuss how his...

Global stability in the Trump era

Angry American voters who feel slighted by the Washington establishment have had their say A...

The biggest protest vote in history

Not many things are certain in the aftermath of Donald Trump s narrow victory in the US...

Could President Trump be the Middle East’s savior?

What does a President Donald J Trump mean for the Arab World How are Muslims worldwide reacting...

Don’t be scared of Trump

When US President Barack Obama made it to the White House eight years ago many were delighted...

The American Winter

First there was the Arab Spring now we have the American Winter The USA now is where the Arab...

The minorities in the Levant

The Lebanese parliament has elected Michel Aoun as the country s new president and has thus ended...

If Obama stayed in power

An interesting question is what would happen to American foreign policy if President Barack Obama...

All is not quiet on the Libyan front

Libya has not been much in the news lately but that does not mean that all is good Five years...

Around Arab News

Gulf businesses offer welcoming message to Trump

DUBAI Gulf executives who were upset by Donald Trump s campaign trail comments about Muslims took...

Italy leads losses as sharp sell-off in euro zone bonds continues

LONDON Italian government bond yields hit their highest level in over a year on Friday before a...

Rosneft has cash for deals despite profit fall

MOSCOW Russia s top oil producer Rosneft reported strong cashflow on Friday strengthening its...

Trump govt plans anti-terror coalition with GCC, says adviser

JEDDAH United States President elect Donald Trump s upcoming administration plans to forge a...

Trump ‘deserves a chance to lead’

Whatever one might think of the outcome of the 2016 US election perhaps the one thing we could...

Trump files: Confronting Iran

When Ronald Reagan won the US presidency in 1981 Iran perceived it was dealing with a strong...

Shifting of alliances in the Mideast?

Hardly a day passes without a development in the Middle East and the extraordinary complexity of...

Trump’s foreign policy task

During his campaign US President elect Donald Trump questioned the alliances and institutions...

GOS utilizes its expertise to equip educational institutions

The University of Jazan has signed a furnishing agreement with the Global Office Solutions...

JOSLOC hosts customers at WRC rally event

Al Jomaih SHELL Lubricating Oil Company JOSLOC was among the SHELL companies from across the...

SAP initiates startup focus program to support entrepreneurs

Saudi tech startups will drive the digital economy over the next 15 years and support job...

Bupa Arabia opens over-the-phone medical advice

Bupa Arabia claimed as the largest specialized health care company in the Kingdom has set out to...

Petromin receives EFQM recognition

Petromin Corporation the leading automotive lubricant company in Saudi Arabia has been recognized...

Hyatt named one of the world’s best multinational workplaces

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has been named one of the 25 World s Best Multinational Workplaces for...

Stock markets falter as Trump hopes turn to fear

LONDON Stock markets retreated Friday while the dollar rallied on the prospect of higher US...

OPEC points to even bigger 2017 oil surplus as its output jumps

LONDON OPEC reported an increase in its oil production in October to a record high led by members...