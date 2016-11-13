  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia mourns Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

Rashid Hassan |

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman receives condolences in Riyadh on Saturday. (SPA)

RIYADH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman led funeral prayers for Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Saud after Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh on Saturday. The king’s brother died late on Friday, a statement from the royal court published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
Performing the funeral prayer with the king were Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and a number of princes.
Following the funeral prayer, the king received condolences from princes, officials and citizens. The body of Prince Turki was taken to Al-Oud Cemetery where he was buried.
Meanwhile, King Felipe VI of Spain, who was scheduled to arrive on a three-day visit to Riyadh on Saturday, postponed his official visit.
The Spanish Embassy in Riyadh confirmed the postponement of the royal visit saying, “the high-profile visit was postponed after the death of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz.”
A statement issued by the Spanish Royal Court mourned the death of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz.
When asked about the next date of the Riyadh visit by King Felipe VI, a senior diplomat at the Spanish Embassy told Arab News: “The new date of the royal visit has not been determined.”

