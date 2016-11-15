  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 56 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Workshop highlights importance of high-impact R&D

Saudi Arabia

Workshop highlights importance of high-impact R&D

RASHID HASSAN |

Salem Al-Ghamdi, director of KSU Journals Unit, during the workshop.

RIYADH: King Saud University (KSU), which is in the vanguard of academic excellence in the Kingdom, organized a workshop highlighting the importance of conducting and publishing high-impact research to achieve goals set under Saudi Vision 2030, and help transform the Kingdom into a knowledge-based economy.
The workshop titled “Forefront of scientific publishing: Impact on achieving Saudi Vision 2030,” was organized at the KSU’s College of Dentistry with the KSU Journals Unit hosting it in collaboration with Elsevier, a leading provider of information solutions that enhance the performance of science, health and technology professionals, empowering them to make better decisions, deliver better care and sometimes make groundbreaking discoveries that advance the boundaries of knowledge and human progress.
“The main objective of this workshop was to highlight the importance of conducting and publishing high-impact research for achieving the goals of Vision 2030,” a key speaker at the workshop, Muhammad Khurram Khan, said Monday.
He said that Salem Al-Ghamdi, director of the KSU Journals Unit, opened the workshop with his welcome speech underlining the importance of conducting world-class scientific research and publishing results in high-quality journals.
Al-Ghamdi said that KSU will publish all of its journals in electronic format and all editors in chief of KSU journals are trying to achieve high quality contents for their journals.
Keynote speaker Ahmed Al-Amri underscored the importance of Vision 2030, which is aimed at transforming Saudi Arabia into a knowledge-based economy.
He stressed the value of self-reliance by promoting indigenous Research and Development (R&D), innovation, entrepreneurship and human capital building for prosperity and sustainable development in the Kingdom.
Remco De Boer, Elsevier executive publisher for MENA region, delivered a lecture focusing on the global key performance indicators in R&D.
He said that the research performance in terms of publications of Saudi Arabia is very attractive as the Kingdom has published around 73,000 papers from 2011-2015, giving a lot of weight to R&D in order to achieve greater academic excellence.
He said the collaborative output of KSU is very promising with Europe, East Asia and North America. KSU has been the top institution in the Kingdom and shares around 20,000 publications.
Khurram Khan, who is a faculty member at KSU, highlighted new strategies in scientific publishing and presented new publishing models and strategies to publish high-quality papers in scientific journals, wherein he focused on how open-access journals are changing the publication landscape and making a positive impact on society and overall performance of the researchers.
Khan highlighted the importance of academic social networks on establishing fruitful research and academic collaborations with interested researchers, either in academia or industry, and praised Vision 2030 as a key economic plan to transform the Kingdom into a knowledge-based economy.



Tahar Boutraa of Taibah University, Madinah, presented a paper on contemporary issues in the ethics of modern scientific publishing, wherein he outlined the importance of paying attention to the ethics of scientific writing.
The workshop was organized under the sponsorship of KSU Rector Badran Al-Omar.
KSU is listed among the top 50 worldwide universities granted US utility patents in 2015.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Algerian premier to meet Saudi businessmen

RIYADH Algeria s Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal is slated to meet with Saudi businessmen in the...

Bill Gates: Saudi youth key to realizing Vision 2030

JEDDAH Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates believes young people in Saudi Arabia...

KAPSARC adjudged the ‘smartest’ building in Mideast

RIYADH The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center KAPSARC was adjudged the smartest...

Ireland seeks collaboration in software and financial services

RIYADH A high level Irish trade delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Charles...

Support for Palestinian refugees religious duty, says Riyadh

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace...

Saudi Arabia looks to score with football club privatization

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has taken a step toward its goal to privatize the teams in its top football...

Condolences pour in from across world on death of Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH World leaders joined the Saudi people in presenting condolences to the nation as Prince...

MiSK Global Forum to explore youth entrepreneurship, innovation

RIYADH MiSK Global Forum MGF 2016 an initiative to empower the Arab youth to become global...

OIC plans second meeting on Makkah attack

JEDDAH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation will hold an urgent meeting of the foreign...

GCC labor officials discuss uniform law for protection of disabled

RIYADH The preparatory meeting for the 33rd session of the ministers of labor and social affairs...

Shoura members commend study on Saudization

RIYADH Shoura Council members praised the royal endorsement of a study on the labor market...

German official hails Saudi efforts to stabilize region

JEDDAH BERLIN A delegation of the Saudi Shoura Council members headed by Khalid bin Abdullah Al...

Saudi Arabia mourns Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman led funeral prayers for Prince Turki bin...

Tourism creates 1.3 million jobs for Saudis

RIYADH Statistical and survey studies conducted by the Tourism Information and Research Center of...

No backing off on Umrah fee, says Saudi Ministry of Haj

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah have denied rumors published in the Pakistani media and...

GCC labor ministers’ talks to focus on foreign workers

RIYADH The GCC labor and social development ministers are meeting Sunday for talks of mutual...

Around Arab News

Algerian premier to meet Saudi businessmen

RIYADH Algeria s Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal is slated to meet with Saudi businessmen in the...

Workshop highlights importance of high-impact R&D

RIYADH King Saud University KSU which is in the vanguard of academic excellence in the Kingdom...

Bill Gates: Saudi youth key to realizing Vision 2030

JEDDAH Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates believes young people in Saudi Arabia...

KAPSARC adjudged the ‘smartest’ building in Mideast

RIYADH The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center KAPSARC was adjudged the smartest...

Ireland seeks collaboration in software and financial services

RIYADH A high level Irish trade delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Charles...

New chief of staff: Trump ready to lead

WASHINGTON President elect Donald Trump is prepared to lead America and the Republican controlled...

Can a Muslim-American save the Democratic Party?

WASHINGTON After a devastating loss of the White House and the two chambers of Congress US...

EU puts top Syrian officials under sanctions

BRUSSELS The European Union extended its sanctions on Syria on Monday banning the country s...

Support for Palestinian refugees religious duty, says Riyadh

RIYADH The Cabinet chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al Yamamah Palace...

Saudi Arabia looks to score with football club privatization

RIYADH Saudi Arabia has taken a step toward its goal to privatize the teams in its top football...

Arab News celebrates former two-time chief Almaeena

JEDDAH Former Arab News Editor in Chief Khaled Almaeena who served as the newspaper s top man...

Meet the Saudi teen behind the hijab… emoji!

JEDDAH A dedicated hijabi emoji is set to appear on smartphones for the first time and a 15 year...

BBC cancels Morocco debate on Islam and politics

RABAT The BBC has been forced to move a debate on Islam and politics from Morocco to another...

Yes, Donald Trump, this is Brexit

So it happened A bewildered Hillary Clinton conceded defeat with dignity and graciousness after...

More violence in Syria as 23 killed

BEIRUT At least 11 children were among 23 people killed Sunday in northern Syria as pro...

EU urges all sides to stand by Iran nuclear deal

BRUSSELS The EU on Monday urged all parties to the landmark Iran nuclear accord to stick to their...