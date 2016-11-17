OIC elects new secretary-general

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's former Social Affairs Minister Yousef Ahmed Al-Othaimeen was elected on Thursday as the new secretary-general of the Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).



The election took place during an extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Makkah,



The post had fallen vacant after the resignation on health grounds of Iyad Madani effective Oct. 31, 2016.



"Al-Othaimeen's election was unanimous," Maha Akeel, director of Information Department at the OIC, told Arab News. "Al-Othaimeen took charge on Thursday from acting Secretary-General Abdullah Alem."



Founded in 1969, the organization has 57 member states and acts as the "collective voice of the Muslim world."