  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Watch your self-ie! India tops ranking for selfie deaths

Offbeat

Watch your self-ie! India tops ranking for selfie deaths

Agence France Presse |

Indians take selfies at a public park enveloped by thick smog in New Delhi on Nov. 5, 2016. India owns the worst record of selfie-related deaths worldwide, according to a study. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

NEW DELHI: Next time you’re at the Taj Mahal, find yourself standing on a precarious cliff or see an approaching train, maybe just enjoy the moment rather than trying to capture the perfect selfie.
These are just three of the ways that 76 selfie-takers in India have lost their lives, according to a study published by US-based Carnegie Mellon University and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi.
In the quest for the coolest selfie, more people have died in India in the past two years than the total number of selfie-related deaths in the rest of the world, according to the study titled “Me, Myself and My Killfie: Characterizing and Preventing Selfie Deaths.”
Using special search techniques to trawl the Internet and social media, the researchers identified 127 confirmed selfie deaths since March 2014.
They blamed people’s desire for more “likes” and comments on social media for driving increasingly risky selfie-taking.
“(The) clicking dangerous selfies (has proved) to be so disastrous that during the year 2015 alone, there have been more deaths caused due to selfies than shark attacks all over the world,” the researchers said in a blog post.
Three students in northern India died trying to take a daring selfie in front of an oncoming train, according to the study published last week.
Another student lost his life when the cliff he was standing on for a photo cracked, sending him plunging 18 meters (60 feet) into a ravine.
A selfie-taking Japanese tourist died after he slipped down the stairs at the Taj Mahal while seven people posing for a group selfie died when the boat they were in capsized.
Pakistan took second place in the global killer-selfie rankings with nine deaths, followed by the United States with eight and Russia on six.
India’s population of 1.25 billion is nearly four times the size of the US’s and over six times the size of Pakistan, but that fails to account for the huge discrepancy between the number of fatalities.
According to the study, China with its population of 1.37 billion only had four selfie-related deaths.
The group behind the study hopes their work will raise awareness of the killer trend — and maybe encourage people to just appreciate the view.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

At 11, Austrian composer about to premiere first full opera

VIENNA Austria Alma Deutscher is a composer virtuoso pianist and concert violinist who wrote her...

Dying UK girl convinces judge to let her body be frozen

LONDON The teenage girl s instructions were direct She didn t want to be buried but to be frozen...

’Arabs Got Talent’ is back

JEDDAH Popular reality TV show Arabs Got Talent AGT is finally back For the first time ever AGT...

Jennifer Aniston quashes adoption rumors

LOS ANGELES Reports of Jennifer Aniston considering adoption from a Mexican orphanage are totally...

Miss Universe 2016 to be held in Manila in January

MANILA Philippines Officials and organizers of the Miss Universe 2016 competition confirmed on...

Princess Leia and Han Solo had real-life romance

NEW YORK A long time ago and in a galaxy far far away actress Carrie Fisher had an affair with...

Cairo film festival begins with a bang

CAIRO The 38th Cairo International Film Festival CIFF kicked off on Tuesday with the Egyptian...

Majed El Mohandes, Elissa set to dazzle Dubai today

DUBAI Saudi Iraqi singer Majed El Mohandes and popular Lebanese singer Elissa will be back in...

Katy Perry presents music label with Hollywood star

LOS ANGELES She was forced to cancel a commitment due to a family emergency days after Donald...

Oprah in hot water over Trump tweet

LOS ANGELES When President elect Donald Trump met with President Obama at the White House last...

Bob Dylan too busy to accept Nobel prize

STOCKHOLM Sweden Music icon Bob Dylan will not attend the Nobel ceremony in December to accept...

Oxford Dictionaries name ‘post-truth’ word of the year

LONDON The Oxford Dictionaries chose post truth as their word of the year on Wednesday saying its...

Swimmers complete 7-hour crawl across shrinking Dead Sea

EIN GEDI Israel A multinational group of swimmers swam seven hours through the salty soupy waters...

Emma Watson wows in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ trailer

LONDON Disney fans got a glimpse of the new Beauty and the Beast film on Monday with the studio...

Samuel Jackson joins Brie Larson’s directorial debut

LOS ANGELES Pulp Fiction star Samuel L Jackson is to join the cast of Oscar winning actress Brie...

Lindsay invites Trump to visit Syria and Turkey with her

LOS ANGELES Actress Lindsay Lohan whose activism for Syrian refugees in Turkey is well known has...

Around Arab News

UN says Aleppo faces 'bleak moment,' all aid convoys blocked

GENEVA Switzerland Around 250 000 civilians in Syria s besieged eastern Aleppo have run out of...

30,000 displaced by violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine: UN

YANGON Myanmar Up to 30 000 people have been displaced by violence in Myanmar s Rakhine state...

Watchdog probing over 20 reports of alleged Syria chemical attacks

THE HAGUE The global watchdog tasked with destroying chemical weapons is probing more than 20...

Trump picks conservative loyalists for top security, law enforcement jobs

NEW YORK US President elect Donald Trump picked three conservative loyalists with hard line views...

Palestinians protest against ‘quiet mosques’ bill

JERUSALEM Hundreds of Muslims in Israel and the Gaza Strip demonstrated on Friday against a bill...

At 11, Austrian composer about to premiere first full opera

VIENNA Austria Alma Deutscher is a composer virtuoso pianist and concert violinist who wrote her...

Assad airstrikes destroy another hospital, kill family of 7 in Aleppo

BEIRUT Intensive bombings pummeled Syria s rebel held eastern neighborhoods of the city of Aleppo...

Dying UK girl convinces judge to let her body be frozen

LONDON The teenage girl s instructions were direct She didn t want to be buried but to be frozen...

Boko Haram stages 3 suicide attacks in NE Nigeria: police

MAIDUGURI Nigeria Boko Haram terrorists staged three suicide attacks in Nigeria s restive...

Former Philippine strongman buried discreetly at heroes’ cemetery

MANILA Philippines Long dead former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos was buried Friday at the...

Watch your self-ie! India tops ranking for selfie deaths

NEW DELHI Next time you re at the Taj Mahal find yourself standing on a precarious cliff or see...

Turkish NATO officers ask for asylum: alliance chief

BRUSSELS Belgium A number of Turkish officers posted to NATO have asked for asylum in the member...

Pakistan navy 'pushed' Indian submarine clear of its waters

KARACHI Pakistan The Pakistani navy detected an Indian submarine off the Pakistani coast and...

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after longest mission

BEIJING China s Shenzhou 11 spacecraft returned to Earth Friday bringing home two astronauts from...

Volkswagen to cut 30,000 jobs in huge post-Dieselgate revamp

FRANKFURT Germany Volkswagen on Friday said it will cut 30 000 jobs at its own brand unit under a...

As Trump talks wall, China builds bridges to Latin America

LIMA Peru An expected US economic retreat from Latin America under Donald Trump is causing the...