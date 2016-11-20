Yemen thanks Saudi Arabia and UAE for helping lift Taiz siege

Yemenis hold placards bearing portraits of Saudi King Salman reading, “Thank you King Salman” during a demonstration in Taiz in support of the Arab coalition against Houthisin this file photo. (AFP)

RIYADH: Yemeni Vice President Lt. Gen. Ali Mohsen Saleh Al-Ahmar has expressed appreciation to the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates for helping lift the siege of Taiz.

He extended his appreciation during a call to Maj. Gen. Khaled Fadhel, commander of the alliance in the province, while meeting in the Saudi capital with Taiz Gov. Ali Maamari on Thursday.

The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief), under General Supervisor Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, played an important role in the efforts to help the inhabitants as it distributed food baskets through the humanitarian relief coalition in Taiz.

The distribution came as part of the executive programs offered by KSRelief under the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and under the supervision of Al-Rabeeah, who is also adviser at the royal court.

The Yemeni vice president said that the Kingdom and the UAE provided logistical support in lifting the siege of Taiz city that ended the suffering of the inhabitants.

Quoted by the official Yemeni news agency, he stressed the need to continue determined efforts for unity and working to rid the province of rebels and subject them to state authorities and legitimacy.

The Yemeni vice president emphasized that the political leadership of the legitimate government under President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi “pays attention to liberating the province as a top priority because of its great importance to the rest of the provinces.”

Al-Ahmar said that the achievement of the national army and the popular resistance is a big victory against the Houthis and their cohorts.

“It’s also a big blow to the forces of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in clashes during the past two days in a number of areas in the city of Taiz, the capital of the province,” he said.

Earlier, he also expressed appreciation to the Kingdom and the UAE for their supportive role in the Arab coalition and their great contribution militarily and logistically to recent victories in the Marib and Jawf regions.